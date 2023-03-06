CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
Dabo Swinney says graduation and development are the keys to his program.

Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
by - Senior Writer - 2023 Mar 6, Mon 07:00

Spring practice begins today in Clemson, and head coach Dabo Swinney will once again field a roster of players that he feels fit the culture he has developed. And all he needs is five minutes to figure out if that player is a fit.

Swinney spent time recently on Colin Cowherd’s podcast and talked about recruiting and finding the right fit for his program. Other programs hand out offers like some people hand out Halloween candy, but Clemson is selective in the offers it hands out.

For example, the Tigers have handed out just 45 offers for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Florida State has handed out 20 offers to running backs alone.

However, Swinney says it doesn’t take him long to figure out if a recruit is the right fit.

“I don't even have to go on a trip," Swinney said. "I mean I can spend five minutes with a guy. I think that’s something that has led to our success. I never, we never sign transfers or junior college players. Everything has been through the draft, if you will, to this point. We may have to change or adjust, who knows. But that’s been our philosophy from day one."

Swinney said that recruiting the types of players he wants – and keeping them – starts with transparency.

“The philosophy of our program is to serve their heart, not their talent,” he said. “That starts in the recruiting process to me. We’re incredibly transparent, like brutally. If you look at, I think we had three decommitments in six years. That’s because we’re incredibly transparent. I hate the term, sometimes people say we got to de-recruit them. If we have to de-recruit somebody, we weren’t authentic, we weren’t genuine. We didn’t tell them the truth. I don’t want to de-recruit nobody. I want them to know the way it’s going to be."

The Tigers are consistently at the top of ACC when it comes to graduating players, something that Swinney makes a priority.

“If you don’t go to class here, you ain’t playing," Swinney said. "If you’re not going to follow the rules and you’re not going to be a good citizen, if you’re going to be out smoking dope, whatever it is, you ain’t playing. It’s just that simple. Don’t come here. We’re not going to use you. We’re going to empower you, serve you hard. And it’s been like that since day one. That’s not for everybody. But we got to get the right guys. There’s been a ton of guys, a ton, who have all kind of offers that never get an offer from Clemson.

“We’ve been a developmental, relationship-driven program. And if that’s your philosophy, you better be right on the front end. Nine out of of ten years, Top-10 academically. You can’t have a lot of attrition and running guys off like that. Our kids graduate. We’re 98% graduation rate since I’ve been the head coach. That’s the No. 1 thing in our program.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
ESPN's Kiper identifies Clemson prospect among '2023 NFL combine risers'
ESPN's Kiper identifies Clemson prospect among '2023 NFL combine risers'
WATCH: Bryan Bresee interview at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
WATCH: Bryan Bresee interview at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Tigers cap road trip by dominating Lancers
Tigers cap road trip by dominating Lancers
No. 4 Tigers edge Orange to complete sweep
No. 4 Tigers edge Orange to complete sweep
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 28) Author
spacer TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 TigerNet News®
spacer Yep, like Chad Kelly, Mike Bellamy, Kendrick, Chalmers,
 Obed®
spacer Re: Yep, like Chad Kelly, Mike Bellamy, Kendrick, Chalmers,
 wueagle86®
spacer Re: Yep, like Chad Kelly, Mike Bellamy, Kendrick, Chalmers,
 74TIGER
spacer Re: Yep, like Chad Kelly, Mike Bellamy, Kendrick, Chalmers,
 TigerPride97
spacer No, Fred Davis should not be in prison…***
 bengaline
spacer Re: No, Fred Davis should not be in prison…***
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Yep, like Chad Kelly, Mike Bellamy, Kendrick, Chalmers,
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Re: Yep, like Chad Kelly, Mike Bellamy, Kendrick, Chalmers,
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Yep, like Chad Kelly, Mike Bellamy, Kendrick, Chalmers,
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Can you call a podcast interview from May 21, 2021
 HitsLikeRendrickTaylor
spacer Re: Can you call a podcast interview from May 21, 2021
 DueWest
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 tampatiger4
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 TigerPride97
spacer Dabo said that before NIL had really, REALLY taken hold
 joeyb®
spacer Re: Dabo said that before NIL had really, REALLY taken hold
 coronamav1®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 Kermits_Tiger1400
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 speedracer®
spacer Sounds like he is setting the table to make
 STERLING®
spacer ^ aah, you are astute STERLING!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer As long as any fan realizes that you’re just not going to win every game…
 ALLweatherfan
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 Thrifty
spacer A coach's son or former Bama teammate's son AMIRITE??***
 CTiger423®
spacer Re: A coach's son or former Bama teammate's son AMIRITE??***
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 cufan®
spacer Re: TNET: Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program
 7Tiger7®
Read all 28 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest