Swinney can tell right away if a recruit is the right fit for his program

David Hood

Spring practice begins today in Clemson, and head coach Dabo Swinney will once again field a roster of players that he feels fit the culture he has developed. And all he needs is five minutes to figure out if that player is a fit.

Swinney spent time recently on Colin Cowherd’s podcast and talked about recruiting and finding the right fit for his program. Other programs hand out offers like some people hand out Halloween candy, but Clemson is selective in the offers it hands out.

For example, the Tigers have handed out just 45 offers for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Florida State has handed out 20 offers to running backs alone.

However, Swinney says it doesn’t take him long to figure out if a recruit is the right fit.

“I don't even have to go on a trip," Swinney said. "I mean I can spend five minutes with a guy. I think that’s something that has led to our success. I never, we never sign transfers or junior college players. Everything has been through the draft, if you will, to this point. We may have to change or adjust, who knows. But that’s been our philosophy from day one."

Swinney said that recruiting the types of players he wants – and keeping them – starts with transparency.

“The philosophy of our program is to serve their heart, not their talent,” he said. “That starts in the recruiting process to me. We’re incredibly transparent, like brutally. If you look at, I think we had three decommitments in six years. That’s because we’re incredibly transparent. I hate the term, sometimes people say we got to de-recruit them. If we have to de-recruit somebody, we weren’t authentic, we weren’t genuine. We didn’t tell them the truth. I don’t want to de-recruit nobody. I want them to know the way it’s going to be."

The Tigers are consistently at the top of ACC when it comes to graduating players, something that Swinney makes a priority.

“If you don’t go to class here, you ain’t playing," Swinney said. "If you’re not going to follow the rules and you’re not going to be a good citizen, if you’re going to be out smoking dope, whatever it is, you ain’t playing. It’s just that simple. Don’t come here. We’re not going to use you. We’re going to empower you, serve you hard. And it’s been like that since day one. That’s not for everybody. But we got to get the right guys. There’s been a ton of guys, a ton, who have all kind of offers that never get an offer from Clemson.

“We’ve been a developmental, relationship-driven program. And if that’s your philosophy, you better be right on the front end. Nine out of of ten years, Top-10 academically. You can’t have a lot of attrition and running guys off like that. Our kids graduate. We’re 98% graduation rate since I’ve been the head coach. That’s the No. 1 thing in our program.”