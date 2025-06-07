Swinney Camp Insider VI: Alabama defensive back stands out

CLEMSON – Friday night’s camp session might have lacked the sheer numbers of the afternoon session, but there was still plenty to see. The clouds rolled in, hiding the sun from grateful players, coaches, and onlookers, but temps stayed in the high 80’s with plenty of humidity. I was told that over 1300 players are expected to be on hand this weekend, and I spoke with people from Hyde Park, New York to Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Westchester in New York, and to Texas. Over with the defensive backs, we saw 4-star 2027 prospect Jayden Aparicio-Bailey out of Birmingham (AL) Oak Mountain work out, who received a Clemson offer Friday. He was here for the afternoon session but took a few tours and didn’t work out. He has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Oregon, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas, among others. He is in the middle of a busy early part of June, with unofficial stops at Georgia [June 1], Florida [June 3], South Carolina [June 5], Clemson [June 6], Tennessee [June 7], Oregon [June 9], Auburn [June 12] and LSU [June 20]. While his family looked on (and corners coach Mike Reed tried to get the younger sister to say hello), Bailey was easily the top prospect on hand. I love to see how comfortable a player in his backpedal, and he was not only comfortable, he showed speed and athleticism and an ability to flip his hips. He is listed as safety, but he also worked out with Reed, and I think he can play safety, corner, or even nickel. He has all the skills to play anywhere on the backend. *Not recruit related but ran into former Clemson defensive end Kourtnei Brown earlier today at camp, and there is a possibility he comes back to Clemson to work with the program. He is currently living in Tampa, but said he is looking to wear the paw on his chest again. *Clemson offensive linemen Tristan Leigh and Ryan Linthicum were watching camp, with Leigh carrying around a gallon jug of water on the sultry evening. We are obviously not allowed to talk to them other than saying hello, but I can tell you that both look the best (physically) that they’ve looked since their time at Clemson. I was told a few weeks ago by someone that Linthicum, especially, has worked hard on changing his body and has very little body fat while maintaining his weight. All good signs.

