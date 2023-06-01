Swinney Camp Insider: Thursday starts with defense, but quarterbacks also stand out

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Thursday’s first session of Dabo Swinney’s high school camp saw an uptick in talent, especially on the defensive side. Thursday’s morning session was a little warmer and a little more humid than Wednesday’s session, but it’s still cooler than normal for this time of year. The cooler temps help with the longer walks over to the defensive side of the ball, where defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason worked. Working with that group was 2025 Birmingham (AL) Spain Park defensive end Jared Smith. He was easily the most impressive of that group with his 6-5, 230-pound size. When Smith hit the sleds with Eason barking out the drills, head coach Dabo Swinney walked over for an extended look. Smith has offers from all of the major players, including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Florida and a bevy of others. He packs a powerful punch but was also one of the fastest out of the blocks to hit the sled. *A late arrival was Lake City (SC) 2025 4-star defensive lineman Amare Adams. Adams didn’t work out in the session, but did spend time with Jordan Sorrells, Wes Goodwin, and Nick Eason. He watched drills with his father. A quick note on that group – working out was Keon Webb, the younger brother of Clemson defensive back Kylen Webb. Keon is a load (6-6, 280) and he shows upper and lower body strength. He is a 2024 prospect with offers from Troy and FAU. *Making his first visit to Clemson was quarterback Blake Hebert of Lawrence (MA) Central Catholic. Hebert has offers from Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia, and Virginia Tech among others. Another one we watched was Dallas (TX) Parish Episcopal 3-star Sawyer Anderson, who has offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, and Duke. The one standout to me was Kernersville (NC) East Forysth 3-star Bryce Baker. He doesn’t have an offer list of big-time schools, Duke, Appalachian St., Boston College, etc., but throws a pretty ball and threw better on the run than any of the others. *The tight end group – I didn’t get to watch a ton but did stop by on my way to see the quarterbacks after looking over the defense. A 2025 4-star named Ryan Ghea out of Alpharetta (GA) Milton was the quick standout to me. He has offers from Florida, Auburn, Miami, Michigan St., Michigan, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Texas among others. He has good hands and runs good routes. Another tight end was Emaree Winston, a 4-star out of Calhoun (GA). Alabama, Auburn, Ohio St., South Carolina, Tennessee, and others have offered. He is a thicker tight end with good hands. Kyle Richardson had a great group to work with today.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest