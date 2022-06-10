Swinney Camp Insider: Defensive prospects impress early

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Nearly 1000 high school prospects will be on campus over the next three days, and the first session of this week’s Dabo Swinney high school camp didn’t disappoint.

Sunny skies and warm weather greeted the campers, parents and coaches on hand. The biggest day from a prospect standpoint will be Saturday, but there were some worth watching on Friday. We will get to those in a second, but first a few non-prospect notes.

Running back Will Shipley was coaching one of the running backs groups, and he looks fantastic. He was moving and running around without any trouble. He had set up what looked like mini-hurdles (they sit up about 8-10 inches off the ground) for the players to run through. It gets them to lift their feet and knees, and some of his charges were having a difficult time. In fact, one kept kicking the top of it and knocking it apart and pieces were flying. It would get torn apart, and Ship would put it back together.

He's known as intense and a good leader with his current teammates, and that carries over into his coaching style.

Swinney stopped his golf cart and started to work with the wide receivers on their sets, showing them how to load up on their back foot and drive off of it. One parent took notice and stood up to start videoing, and I looked at them and said, “That’s a pretty good wide receivers coach right there.” The parent looked at me, put the phone down, and said, “Yes. Who is that?” I told them I didn’t know but he might be one to keep an eye on down the road.

*Stopped by Mickey Conn’s group to watch Yulee (FL) 3-star safety Landon Hale. Hale visited Clemson in April and was invited back for camp so Conn could get a better evaluation and see if an offer is warranted. He was the most impressive of that group that we saw – moved well and showed good ball skills. He was accompanied by his parents and younger brother Rylan, who worked out with the linebackers.

*While we were on that side of the field I watched Lawrenceville (GA) Mountain View 2024 defensive lineman Justin Greene. Greene (6-4, 225) doesn’t boast a Clemson offer as of yet, but he does have offers from Boston College, Wake Forest, Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, and Michigan St. He bends well, has a great punch, and was soaking up the coaching. Another one to watch when it comes to offers coming out of camp.

*While watching coach the wide receivers, I was almost decapitated by a ball thrown past a receiver. Turns out it was thrown by Will Wilson of Columbia (SC) Richland Northeast. He’s a 2025 prospect. He drew Swinney’s attention more than once with the zip on his throws.

*More to come after the evening session.

Had a great day at @ClemsonFB camp! I competed and learned a lot from @CoachStreeter and most importantly got better today! @RNEcavsfootball #GoTigers?? pic.twitter.com/teYvBhDuSP — Will Wilson (@WillWilson__) June 10, 2022