Swinney Camp Insider: Clemson legacy and big-time QB recruit highlight first session

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Dabo Swinney’s high school camp is back in session, with all-new turf in the indoor practice facility. It wasn’t too long ago that the program replaced all of the grass on the outdoor practice fields so they would drain better, and now the indoor facility has a new look. The bright green of the grass and the orange-colored sidelines and lettering in the endzone is very noticeable. It was put in a few weeks ago. The morning session was one of four this week – there will be an afternoon session today and two sessions tomorrow – before picking up next week for six sessions over three days. During the early morning session, I concentrated on the offensive side of the ball. That means a look at 2025 quarterback George MacIntyre of Brentwood (TN) Academy. MacIntyre is the nephew of former Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre. He also has a Clemson connection – his grandfather George was a Clemson assistant back in the 1970’s. MacIntyre accounted for 25 total touchdowns against just four interceptions as a sophomore, his first true starting action. He is also a standout basketball player, reporting offers from Arizona State and FIU. He boasts 34 offers and there is no doubt that he is the prime target for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, but Alabama and LSU are pushing hard. Clemson put itself in good position when MacIntyre visited this past spring, and MacIntyre worked out today under the watchful eyes of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and quarterback Cade Klubnik. He’s tall (6-5, 182) with long levers, but has a smooth throwing motion and was on time and on target for the drills I watched. *A blast from the past was the first person I ran into on the sidelines – former Clemson and NFL standout Dexter McCleon. If you remember, McCleon was both a standout baseball and football player in his home state of Mississippi and was drafted in the 13th round by the Minnesota Twins in 1993, but instead elected to come to Clemson to play corner. Why was McCleon there? Let me introduce you – if you haven’t already heard – to Dexter McCleon, Jr., or DJ. DJ is a 2028 prospect who already has college baseball scouts drooling over his talent. He’s also a standout wide receiver and worked out with the older kids this morning – he is already pushing 6-3 and has freakish athleticism. At a recent baseball event, DJ hit 89 MPH on the radar gun and can play multiple spots. I like to keep up with baseball prospects and I’ve heard he will soon be the No. 1 player in the country for Perfect Game. He will be at Clemson’s baseball regional this weekend. Just a name to watch in the future. And if you get bored, go to Twitter or Instagram and watch some of his clips. *There were a few standouts in the wide receivers group. Class of 2025’s Josiah Abdullah (5-10, 170) has picked up an impressive offer list, including Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Florida State. He was on campus back in the spring and this is simply another step in his relationship with Clemson. Another one was Javarius Green of Shelby (NC) Crest. He has a handful of bigger offers, like North Carolina, Maryland, and NC State, but also some Group of Five offers. He showed an ability to cut and good hands during the session I watched. *A quick look at the offensive lineman showed 3-star 2024 McDonough (GA) Eagles Landing Christian Academy’s Edwin Favour. He stands 6-8 and is listed at 290 pounds. He has four offers – Florida, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, and Appalachian St. The reason I wanted to watch is because of his story – he’s from Nigeria and will play his first season of football this season. He came to the United States to play basketball but has found a home in football. You can tell he’s raw and not used to some of the drills, but the athletic ability is there, and so is the size. Now, it’s time to grab a sandwich and get back out there. More to come. Clemson's indoor practice facility has all new turf. pic.twitter.com/Sjj0dQECw4 — David Hood (@MDavidHood) May 31, 2023

