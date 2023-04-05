Swinney calls on Clemson fans to bring energy for spring game

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - With the Orange and White spring game coming up on April 15, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers need their fan support in Death Valley. In fact, Swinney is hoping for a capacity crowd next Saturday. “I’d love to see us fill this thing (Death Valley) up. It’s a big day,” Swinney said. “We moved it, obviously (it) could have been this weekend but we moved it for Easter. We need (a great) crowd here - some energy, some excitement. We’re gonna have a ton of recruits coming in.” Outside of an opportunity to showcase for recruiting, the spring game crowd brings a dose of experience for his team. In the NFL, teams have three preseason games to prepare for the upcoming season and get rookies used to the increased level of competition. College football doesn’t have any form of preseason, making the spring game the closest thing they have. “It’s great, but we have a few people out here but you know, the spring game is different. It’s like a game,” Swinney said. “When we show up, it just creates another level of preparation, the opportunity to really have some preparation that you just don’t get in a normal scrimmage or a normal practice. It’s such a good opportunity to grow your team and just, you know, give some of these guys their first opportunity to feel what it feels like at this level.” One rookie that really needs that experience in Death Valley is defensive tackle Peter Woods. Woods is arguably the most prepared freshman that Clemson has had in a long time, if ever. He has learned the playbook, can play multiple positions and even has the physical appearance of a seasoned player. He just has not played in a college football game yet. April 15’s action in Memorial Stadium is the only way that Woods and the rest of the young players can get some game experience before the regular season starts. “No, he (doesn’t have any deficiencies) other than he’s just a freshman. Smart, tough, loves to play, high character. Doesn’t really have any deficiencies other than he (just) needs to go and get some game experience,” Swinney said of Woods. “That’s why we need to fill this place up. Let’s get Peter Woods ready to go here and yell at him and booing or whatever.” Swinney added, “If we were playing today, he’d be ready.” While Swinney is keying on the environment, the Orange and White game stats are not a reflection of how the whole season is going to turn out, but it can shed some light on the development of certain players. “That’s a rule for the rest of your life,” Swinney said. “Don’t let the spring game create too much excitement or too much disappointment.”