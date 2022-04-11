Swinney and Murphy agree: Clemson's defense is championship-caliber

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Defensive end Myles Murphy didn’t hesitate to say yes when he was asked if Clemson has a championship-caliber defense.

Clemson’s veteran defensive line dominated during the White’s 15-7 victory over the Orange in Saturday’s spring game as the two teams combined for nine sacks in the first half alone. Defensive end KJ Henry led the White team with 3.5 sacks among his six tackles in the first two quarters, while Murphy posted three sacks for the Orange squad in the first half.

I asked Murphy what he’s seen out of the defense this spring.

“As far as defense, this has been a spring that I’ve liked very much,” Murphy told TigerNet after the game. “There’s something on defense that’s really just clicking. I know last year we had a great season defensively and this spring, something is just clicking as far as just the d-line. We have a lot of chemistry together. We know how to play with each other.”

The two teams combined for 13 total sacks and 22 tackles for loss, a testament to the speed exhibited across the entire defense.

“Last year we had Baylon (Spector) and (James) Skalski and those guys knew the game like the back of their hand,” Murphy said. “They knew how to run the playbook, study the other team’s offense all day, every day and they just knew exactly how to play. The linebackers we have now, they’re very athletic, and they have very good instincts. They know how to react to certain movements on the o-line and they know how to react to different routes and coverage(s). I have great expectations for them and I know they’re going to be good.”

I then asked Murphy if the defense is good enough to win a National Championship.

“It is,” he said without much hesitation. “I do believe that. Honestly, just the chemistry we have on the d-line and in the secondary, Coach Wesley (Goodwin) does a good job communicating the coverages, and the blitzes that we’re gonna be running this year. They do a great job staying in the playbook, knowing what to do when the play is called. I do believe that this is a championship-caliber defense.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney agrees.

“They are going to be really good. They are going to be as good as they want to be. They will have the type of depth that leaves you a little bit of room for error,” Swinney said. “But I think we have a chance to be a special group along the defensive line, we are going to be fast and athletic at linebacker, and we will have great experience in the secondary. It's just a matter of getting everybody back. And you didn't get to see Jeadyn Lukus, but I did. We hit on him. He is a home run. And then you saw Toriano Pride.

“You saw (Sherrod) Covil. You saw Nate (Wiggins), who was a true freshman last year. I think all three levels will have talent, experience, and depth. But it will start with those guys up front. I think we will have seven guys up front that will be drafted this time next year. So, it will start right there and if those guys handle their business it's going to be a deep group that can lead the way for us. But they are only as good as the guys around them, too, but I think at all three levels we will have guys that can get the job done.”