Swinney and Doeren chasing school history when they meet this weekend

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and NC State head coach Dave Doeren will be chasing history when their respective programs collide this weekend. Swinney will again attempt to pass College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard for sole possession of Clemson's all-time head coaching wins record this weekend when his Tigers face the NC State Wolfpack. Kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina, is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. While Swinney will attempt to earn his 166th career victory as head coach of the Tigers, conversely, Doeren (76) enters the game one victory shy of tying Earle Edwards (77) as the winningest coach in Wolfpack history. Clemson has won 16 out of the last 18 in the series but suffered its first defeat at the hands of Doeren two years ago in Raleigh when the Pack held on for a 27-21 victory in overtime. Clemson won 30-20 last season in Death Valley. Doeren spoke to the media earlier this week about the challenge of playing Clemson. "When you play Clemson, they always have a talented football team. This one's no different. Very well-coached. They have tremendous players,” Doeren said. “They're an up-tempo offense. They've always been no huddle, but you can see with what they're doing now, fewer formations. A lot faster on the football. Going up-tempo with Garrett Riley. They have incredible running backs. We know a lot about Will [Shipley] and think the world of him. Tough kid. He's done a great job for them. "The receiving corps, they've had some guys banged up, but you can see the guys making plays. I thought last week their quarterback played really well in their loss to Miami. I thought he looked comfortable. He had good poise in the pocket. He used his legs when he needed to. Had some good throws on the run, through the deep ball with touch. You can see that he's improving. They had a bye week a couple of weeks ago.” Doeren then said that Clemson’s defense is aggressive despite the scheme changing since Wes Goodwin took over for Brent Venables. "Defensively, very talented. Good defensive line, always aggressive in what they do. The scheme has changed a little bit, but you know they're still multiple in their fronts and coverages,” he said. “A lot of man to man. Defensive line has a lot of depth and good players on it. Excited to get back to work and get ready for a great opponent here at home. Yesterday (Monday) it was good. The guys had the weekend off. They came back in and refocused and got ready. Got a little bit of a head start on the grass giving them some basics. Letting them watch Clemson's last game. Today (Tuesday) guys will get out of here and then get back to it tomorrow. Excited for what's coming up next. Look forward to the opportunity to play against this team."

