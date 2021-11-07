Sunday night update: Swinney says Tigers did something not done since 1974

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney feels like his wounded team is getting better each week, and come-from-behind wins each of the last two weeks adds to the improvement.

Clemson came from behind to defeat Louisville 30-24 Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium. It was a night that saw several players leave with injuries and the defense give up big play after big play, but the Tigers still found a way to win and will now take that momentum into Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day.

Clemson (6-3, 5-2) will host the UConn Huskies (1-8) in a game set to kick off at noon. The game will be televised by the ACC Network. The Tigers opened as a 38-point favorite Sunday.

“I just love the heart and grit of our guys. We did not get the start that we wanted, for sure, down 17-7 after only 14 offensive snaps and we only led four minutes of the game, but we just found a way to win, and I’m really proud of our guys for that,” Swinney said. “That’s back-to-back weeks we've had game-winning drives in the fourth quarter. I just see the confidence growing in our guys and I am really pleased with that. We found a way to get some key stops defensively. Obviously the goal line stand - first and goal from the two - was amazing. We had four sacks, nine tackles for loss, and a nice job on third down. They were 1-of-8 on third and fourth down in the fourth quarter.

"In the last 40 minutes, we only gave up seven points. The last back-to-back come-from-behind wins in the fourth quarter we've had at Clemson was in 1974. I think Mike O'Cain was the quarterback then.”

There was news on the injury front.

“Injury-wise, most everybody has a good chance of being back this week. The biggest injury for us is Joe Ngata,” Swinney said. “He will probably be out for a couple of weeks with a foot injury. He's one, for sure, who will be out. We have a couple of other guys who we are hopeful on."

Swinney said he is hopeful Ngata will be back for the rivalry game against South Carolina at the end of the month.

"That's what it sounds like. It depends on each player and how they will respond,” Swinney said. “Looks like this week and most likely next week. That's where we are."

On Andrew Booth

“It was more of a stinger with him. Anytime you get an upper-body shot like that, there is a process you have to go through. He looked really good after the game and was having fun. We're hopeful based on where he was today. Hopefully, he and Kobe Pace will play this coming weekend."

Who steps in for Ngata

“EJ Williams is a top-three receiver on this team. He had a good family situation, so he didn't practice until Thursday of last week. That's why Beaux Collins got the start. EJ is in a good spot now. He's feeling great. He'll get back in that starting lineup. He's a great player and as tough as they come. EJ and Beaux will play a lot. Really proud of Beaux. He had a really good game. EJ, Beaux and Justyn Ross will start. I'm also proud of Dacari Collins. He played fast and he's made a lot of progress. He's done a nice job. He's playing physically and will compete. I'm encouraged by what he is doing. That's where we are."

On being proud of the character of his team

"I didn't get up to Louisville until late. I flew up late. I watched my son play Friday night. The team had already gotten up there and gone to the movie. I get out to the bus on game day and there was a lady who was our driver. She hops on the bus and introduces herself. She told me she had been driving the bus for 15 years and has had many teams over the years. She said I want you to know this is the best group of young men that I have ever dealt with in 15 years.

"That, to me, just set the tone for the whole night. And I told the team that after the game. I was proud of them winning but that's why they won - the character of the team shines through. Hopefully, we can finish strong. But again, that one moment, sitting there in the quietness of a bus, that meant so much. This team has a lot of good people, a ton of heart and grit, and toughness. To be where we are, especially with our backs against the wall from day one, there are a lot of great lessons that will come from it."