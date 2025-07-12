Summer check-in with Clemson targets: 4-star LB Quinton Cypher

Our summer check-in series continues to stay on the defensive side. The trend of Clemson campers turning strong performances into offers is no different with 2027 four-star linebacker Quinton Cypher. The Raleigh native is considered one of the top linebackers in North Carolina, and Ben Boulware has been at the forefront of his recruitment. Cypher has spoken very highly of Boulware and his style of recruitment, with the pair often jabbing back at each other when it comes to workouts or any physical challenges. When asked about Clemson's standing, Cypher spoke highly of Boulware and Tom Allen's communication, adding it doesn't feel like he's being recruited, but talking to a friend as they continue to get to know each other. "Good. I get texts pretty often from Coach Allen and then Boulware," Cypher said. "It's not like a recruiting pitch, it's usually some type of physical challenge or something." Boulware and Cypher will text physical challenges back and forth, with the vibe between the two being a seamless fit. The Clemson linebackers coach always will have a unique approach to building a rapport with recruits, and it looks like this style has worked well with the Millbrook prospect. South Carolina, Georgia, and Ohio State are some of Cypher's top contenders, along with the Tigers, according to Cypher, with those being the consistent schools throughout the summer. He added that there haven't been other programs that have risen to the top, with separation beginning to emerge for his services. Cypher added that what he's looking for moving forward is a program with stability on and off the field, pairing that with a fanbase that truly cares about the product in totality. "Just have a great culture among the players and then a great culture among the coaches with the players," Cypher said. "And then, having, honestly, a big important thing is a good future. A team has to have a good future. If teams are good right now but don't have a great future, you may not see a great future. Great futures are very important. I would say a fan base is very important. You need people who genuinely care about you, and that's what's most important from any school." As Cypher's commitment progresses, he hopes to solidify his top contenders during the season, with a commitment likely coming in either December or January. Clemson will get an opportunity to solidify its relationship with Cypher very soon, as he will visit for the Tigers' opener with LSU, getting a look at Death Valley in a primetime setting to open the college football season.

