Summer check-in with Clemson targets: 4-star DE Seth Tillman

One month has passed since Clemson extended its 2027 offers. For the Tigers' top targets, that's plenty of time for new layers in their recruitment to form. What other schools have emerged as competitors? Where do the Tigers stand? What's next? In this summer check-in series, we will get a closer look at some of Clemson's top targets, and see where things stand in July. We start with a local talent in 2027 four-star defensive end Seth Tillman of Rock Hill (SC) South Pointe, who received an offer from the Tigers after camping with Clemson in June. His relationship with the Tigers has been something that has been brewing for more than just one camp session. Rather, it's been several years. Tillman's summer has always kicked off with a trip to Clemson for a summer camp with Swinney, and this time, it included the stakes of an offer. He more than passed the test, and now, that brewing relationship with the Tigers has culminated in them being a contender early on. When it comes to what stands out with Clemson, the coaching staff, particularly Nick Eason, has made an enormous impact on his current relationship with the school. "I have always admired the coaching staff at Clemson, especially Coach Eason, as he has seen me develop since 6th grade, and Coach Rumph," Tillman told TigerNet. "Since I received an offer, the coaching staff has been checking in on me, which makes me feel great!" South Carolina has always been viewed as a top competitor, especially given the local ties the Gamecocks share with their in-state foe, with Shane Beamer's staff offering Tillman in April. Along with the Gamecocks, Georgia has also been a standout to Tillman this summer, and those two programs, along with the Tigers, are being heavily considered as he and his family begin planning to narrow down his choices. As he puts that plan in motion, he wants to align himself with a program where he feels at home, and can excel both on and off the field. Circling back to Clemson, this summer has been nothing but positive for the budding relationship between Tillman and the program, with him enthusiastically looking forward to visiting for a game this upcoming season. He hasn't narrowed down which exact game it will be yet. When it comes to his timeline, Tillman hopes to make his college choice before the start of next summer, taking his time to ensure the right decision is made. "My commitment timeline is between now and May of next year, definitely before next summer," Tillman said. "My parents and I will be in conversation about narrowing down the schools. This is a serious process, and I want to make sure I make a good decision."

