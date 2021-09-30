Struggling Tigers will have their hands full with Boston College

CLEMSON – While there is plenty of talk and noise about the Clemson football program outside of the Reeves Complex, Dabo Swinney and his team are focused on a veteran Boston College team.

The Eagles are bringing plenty of experience to town for a 7:30 p.m. Homecoming matchup broadcast on the ACC Network.

Clemson's head coach told the media that in terms of experience and confidence, Boston College is very similar to what the Tigers faced last week against North Carolina State.

"BC is another big challenge for us," Swinney said on Tuesday during his weekly press conference. "Honestly, a lot like NC State. One of the more experienced teams out there. Seventeen starters coming back. They're 4-0 and very confident. They're playing really good football and executing really well.

"Again, it's almost a mirror image of what we saw last week from a veteran, knowledge experience. They'll be confident coming in here. Had a tough fight with them here last year. We are going to have to play a lot better than we did last year."

Boston College's veteran offensive line sets the tone, and wide receiver Zay Flowers is as good as anyone Clemson will face this season.

"Offensively, they have every offensive lineman back. That's where it starts for them," Swinney said. "Physical bunch, well-coached, downhill group. They do a great job with their scheme and scheming you up and playing to their strengths: play-action, boot, a lot of motion, and shifts. No. 4 (wide receiver Zay Flowers) is one of the best guys in the country and could play for anybody. They get their other guys involved, tight ends in play-action, boots, layered routes.

"Getting the QB outside the pocket. Their starter got hurt, but this kid (Dennis Grosel) has played a lot of football and has been there a long time; he's one of the more experienced backups in the country and has played against us. He's a better runner than you'd like for him to be. He throws the ball well; he's competitive; he really knows what they're doing. They love to get him outside the pocket, and a lot of those boots are built-in scrambling. He does a good job of protecting the ball for them. Three big backs, downhill guys. Tight ends are big, strong guys."

Swinney likened the Eagles' offensive line to Clemson's defensive line.

"They got all starters back, All-ACC guys back, a couple of preseason All-American dudes," Swinney said. "They're massive. They know all the nuances. They're crafty. That's what comes with experience. There is a lot you can do with people that are almost like coaches out there. Kind of like us defensively. They're a really, really cohesive unit. Downhill. We got a big challenge. And again, no Bryan Bresee or Tyler Davis. What an opportunity for some of those other guys to see what they're made of because they'll be tested."

Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley is a defensive guy, so his group will be well-prepared.

"They're simple in what they do, they just believe in it, and they're really good at it," Swinney said. "They execute it very, very well. Great fundamentally. Do a great job with their eyes. They understand what their stress points are. Very well-coached. Guys understand all the nuances of all that.

"Defensively, (Boston College) is a very experienced group. Really good on third down, stingy on third down. They know their scheme well and execute their scheme well. They fly to the ball.”