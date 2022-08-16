Streeter says there is 'definite competition' at the quarterback spot

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Yes, there is competition at the quarterback spot during fall camp, but if the season started today, DJ Uiagalelei would be the unquestioned starter.

Uiagalelei’s struggles from last season are well-documented, and the causes range from his own accuracy problems to issues along the offensive line and a depleted injury group. However, he fashioned a solid spring and has put together a solid August camp to date.

“Right now, DJ is our starting quarterback. He's been solid this whole camp. He really has,” offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “He's moving so much better. He's just doing a great job of leadership. We talk about that all the time, and these guys really want to follow him.”

Cade Klubnik is a former 5-star that was, according to many services, the No. 1 quarterback in the nation for the 2022 recruiting cycle. Klubnik, out of Austin (TX) Westlake, enrolled in January and took part in spring practice and summer workouts.

“Cade has done an awesome job. He's done nothing but just continue to get better and better and better,” Streeter said.

That creates competition, even though there is a clear No. 1 at this point.

“And so there's no doubt there's competition. I mean, there is definite competition,” Streeter said. “But DJ, man, he's the guy right now. I mean, he's our guy and he's got to stay consistent and keep playing and getting better, and that's what competition is about. And that's what's making all those guys in my room better and better each day.”

Streeter was asked if Klubnik had closed the gap since the end of spring practice.

“You know what? I don't even know how big the gap was whenever we started preseason camp, but they're both just pushing each other. They really are,” Streeter said. “They're both pushing each other and they're both taking steps in a lot of different areas. That's all I can look for, is guys just getting better individually, which is going to make our group that much better.

Hunter Johnson is also along for the ride. He returned to Clemson in 2022 as a graduate transfer from Northwestern. Johnson originally signed with Clemson and enrolled in January 2017, and transferred to Northwestern in 2018. He enters 2022 having completed 116-of-210 passes for 1,090 yards with seven touchdowns and a 101.27 pass efficiency rating during his combined tenures with the Tigers and Wildcats.

“Hunter Johnson's been great. He's just got all that experience,” Streeter said. “He's like the mature old head in the room that just has been there, done that, and he has given a lot of good advice how to handle certain situations, and he's got a poise factor about him that's really good. And so obviously, he's been gone from here for four years, and we have a newer type of an offense, so he had to learn a lot, too. He was here for most of the summer, but had had a good opportunity to get some decent reps this preseason camp so far. So I'm very pleased with where he is.”