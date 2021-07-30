Streeter not concerned about depth at quarterback heading into fall camp

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Most Clemson fans will tell you that if the Tigers are to accomplish the team’s goals this season, starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has to stay healthy due to depth concerns at the position after the loss of backup Taisun Phommachanh to injury and signee Bubba Chandler to Major League Baseball.

Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter isn’t as concerned as the fans.

"Really not concerned. I'm really excited. Obviously, we have a lot to still do,” Streeter said. “It is a little more thin than most years. But as you all recall, the year we won the national championship in 2018, it was Trevor Lawrence then Chase Brice, Ben Batson and Hunter Renfrow. We are going to be deeper this year-- now it's a matter of getting them ready to play. Coming in in June, it is very, very hard to learn the offense and be comfortable with it. But I've been very impressed with Will Taylor and also Billy Wiles. I haven't seen them yet, but I've heard good things. I think both of those kids are going to be capable and able to help us.

"I'm really not concerned (about depth). I'm more anxious and ready, because I know I have enough guys. I have five guys to work with and they're all eager. As a freshman, the biggest thing is how fast can you learn it and be comfortable to manage and get us in the right play? I think I have two guys smart enough to do that. I'm just excited to work with these guys and see what we've got at the end of camp."

Streeter said he is comfortable with Hunter Helms as the backup.

"Right now it's Hunter Helms. He's earned that and deserves that. It's all competition. Everybody has to re-earn their spot,” Streeter said. "He's really done a good job of understanding this offense. He's as smart as any of the guys in the room right now as far as knowing the offense."

Streeter said he will have to manage to make sure that Uiagalelei gets his needed reps while also making sure the younger players see significant snaps in fall camp.

"D.J. needs to get his reps, but at the same time monitor that he's not overthrowing,” he said. “It's going to be important that I make sure the right guys are in there."

Streeter then detailed where he wants to see growth out of Uiagalelei since the spring.

"It's very important he takes a step forward in the leadership department. He's such a nice guy. Everybody loves this kid,” he said. “He just needs to be demanding... to hold himself accountable is the first thing, which he's done a good job of, and then hold this team accountable, which is hard to do when you're such a nice guy. It's hard to want to step on toes, so I've challenged him in that department. He has a little bit more of a confidence factor because he knows he's the starter. Sometimes our interactions, you can just tell he's got that confidence him. I see a little bit of change in him for sure.

"He needs to make sure his weight isn't too much. He's a big kid and he doesn't have a whole lot of body fat. Just a big kid. But he has to do a really good job with his nutrition and making sure his body weight doesn't get too high because I want to see him be explosive. Everybody is a different type of runner. He's a really good athlete, a smooth athlete that can really hurt you with his feet. So I really challenged him to keep his weight down and be more explosive. From what I heard, he did a good job of that this summer."

When the season starts, Streeter simply wants Uiagalelei to play within the system.

“He's got the strongest arm I've coached. And he feels that, he has confidence in that, which is positive. The challenge for him and what I've expressed to him is playing within the system and being disciplined within the system, and then the plays will naturally come,” Streeter said. “Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence had different aspects about their game that made them shine, but they all played within the system. Once they play within the system, then they can do their own thing as far as making their own plays when the play breaks down or whatever the case is. We are still in that process as we go through the preseason camp of knowing exactly what D.J. feels most comfortable with, and then as he gives more comfortable with that, we can give him the reins more and more just like we did with Trevor."