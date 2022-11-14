Streeter details Clemson QB situation, including substitution of Klubnik at end of game

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter met with the media early Monday afternoon to discuss the win over Louisville and this week’s game against Miami. It was also an opportunity to discuss the quarterback situation.

Many have wondered why backup Cade Klubnik entered the game for the Tigers’ penultimate drive of the game and then was replaced on the final drive by starter DJ Uiagalelei. Klubnik was given the reins of the offense on a drive that started with a little over five minutes to play.

The drive began with a one-yard run by Will Shipley, and then Phil Mafah added a 13-yard run. Klubnik carried it on the third play for 13 yards of his own. Mafah carried it for one yard, forcing a Louisville timeout. Shipley carried it for another yard, forcing another Louisville timeout, and then Shipley fumbled it away at the Louisville 35 to end the drive.

The Clemson defense forced the Cardinals to turn it over on downs after just four plays, and Uiagalelei re-entered the game. He was in for just one play as Mafah rumbled 39 yards for the touchdown.

I asked Streeter Monday the thinking behind those moves.

“I think in that situation, number one we wanted to Cade some more experience. Number two, he brings an explosiveness with his feet that you saw on a couple of plays there,” Streeter said. “At least one of the plays he had a 13-yard carry. That allowed us to even run some more clock off and try to hold the ball a little bit longer, too. We weren't super confident in putting the ball in the air in that situation, up a couple of scores.

“We just didn't want to give them any confidence for their offense getting back on the field. So, that was two things, just getting him in the game in a pressure situation and getting him some experience. And you always like to have a guy that can really get on that edge. He's a fast kid that can make hay with his feet. Those are the main reasons.”

I then asked if the coaches would like to get Klubnik in the game in a real pressure situation and let him run the offense, including letting him pass the ball.

“I would like that for all of our guys. I really would. It's a tricky deal,” Streeter said. “I think that's a great idea but it depends on a lot of things. It depends on who you are playing and what type of structure you are playing. And also, you have to give the starter a chance to get into a groove and get into a rhythm and maintain his confidence. That is what happened Saturday - DJ had confidence in the beginning of the game and got into a rhythm and we really just didn't want to stop that rhythm. I think every scenario is different and every week is different. Both of those kids know, though, that they have to be ready to go no matter what. And you've all seen it, they've been in and out a couple of different times. Whether that is fair or not, that's football. And these guys have to be ready to play in every situation.”