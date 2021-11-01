Stats & Storylines: Shipley sails past Seminoles to seal victory

Even though Clemson and Florida State each entered the game largely out of the ACC Atlantic race, this game felt pivotal. The Seminoles recovered from an 0-4 start to win three in a row. With a win, FSU could at least attempt to write the narrative that Clemson is on the way down and they’re returning to their success of the early-to-mid 2010s.

Clemson led 17-13 entering the fourth quarter, but the game turned on its head when a strip sack turned into a scoop-and-score for Florida State giving them a 20-17 lead with just 7:46 remaining. Clemson lost four yards and punted on the ensuing drive. Hope was dwindling, but Clemson’s defense got a stop and gave the offense one more chance. Despite struggling all season, the offense came through with a game-winning drive and the defense held them off in the waning moments as they’ve done in each of Clemson’s three previous ACC wins.

Everyone who complained about the blowout wins of the past few years is getting the flipside with nearly every game being decided in the final minutes. It has certainly been entertaining. Now, let’s dive in and analyze the stats and see what we can make of it all.

Clemson Defense: 4.3 yards per play allowed, 13 points allowed, 2 fumbles recovered, 6 sacks

In their last two ACC games, the Seminoles racked up 247 rushing yards vs. Syracuse and 238 vs. UNC, but Clemson’s defense was outstanding once again. The Tigers held them to just 65 rushing yards. The speedy QB Jordan Travis netted -4 yards rushing in part due to six sacks. His longest run was just 12 yards.

Myles Murphy had his best game of the season. He blocked an extra point and tallied 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He now has 5 sacks on the season. Xavier Thomas is relentless in pressuring the QB and got a sack.

It doesn’t show up in the stat sheet, but cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich continue to impress me. That is one of the best cornerback duos this program has had and there have been some great ones.

Clemson Running Backs: 197 yards, 34 carries (5.8 YPC), 2 TDs

Even with Kobe Pace out (COVID-19 protocol), Clemson running backs had a field day. Will Shipley ran for a career-high 128 yards and 2 TDs. He seems to get 2-3 more yards than he should on every run as he keeps his legs churning and falls forward. On the game-winning touchdown drive, he juked two Seminole defenders and dragged a third defender four yards to reach the end zone and put Clemson up 24-20.

Phil Mafah had a great game as well. He proved to be a lot more than just a power back as he showed off his speed and vision on a 63-yard run to set-up Clemson’s first TD. They’re only freshmen. Clemson has an extremely promising group of running backs with these two and sophomore Kobe Pace.

DJ Uiagalelei: 19/31 189 yards (6.1 yards/attempt), 1 TD, 1 INT, 1 Fumble Lost

Clemson’s receivers were much better on Saturday. After numerous drops at Pittsburgh, they were sharp and had several good catches. Justyn Ross in particular had a rough game against the Panthers but came back and looked great against the Seminoles. He reeled in some back shoulder throws which had eluded he and Uiagalelei in games prior. Ross finished with 6 catches for 85 yards.

DJ Uiagalelei had a gorgeous 11-yard TD pass to Davis Allen on a fade route for the Tigers first touchdown, but was a bit up-and-down after that particularly in the second half when he had two turnovers (and INT and a fumble lost).

The interception came on 3rd and 14. He locked onto his target and failed to look off the safety. This cued the safety to shift over and provide coverage support. DJ Uiagalelei then threw into the double coverage and left the throw short for an easy interception by the cornerback. It gave the Seminoles the ball on Clemson’s side of the field, but the defense forced a three-and-out.

He also pulled a throw to freshman tight end Jake Briningstool which forced him to make a diving catch instead of staying on his feet and rumbling downfield for what likely would have been a touchdown. Fortunately, it didn’t hurt Clemson as Shipley would run it in just a few plays later. He also missed a potential TD pass to Justyn Ross:

“The big miss was the touchdown to Ross. Double move sprint out, and he just didn’t get downhill on it and throw it over the top. He sailed it out of bounds. To me, that was his worst play of the game. Obviously, he had the sack scoop play, but other than that I thought he did a good job moving the ball and giving us chance to be successful.” – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney

The good news is when Clemson needed him most on the final offensive drive of the game, he had a good pass that drew a pass interference call and a five-yard run that drew a personal foul penalty to set-up Will Shipley’s 21-yard game-winning touchdown run.