Stats & Storylines: Offense propels Tigers to keep streak over Louisville

Ryan Kantor by Contributor -

Clemson traveled to Louisville to face the Cardinals after missing them on the pandemic-altered schedule last season. The Tigers trailed for much of the game, but a late touchdown drive followed by a gutsy goal line stand pushed them to 7-0 all-time against the Cardinals.

It’s one of several notable streaks the Tigers have kept alive so far this season. The home win streak (32), the Palmetto Bowl streak (6), and the run of consecutive 10-win seasons (10) will be on the line in the coming games. Now, let’s take a closer look at the crazy game in Louisville where the offense took the lead in delivering a Tigers victory.

Clemson Running Backs: 23 carries, 82 carries, 3.6 YPC

Will Shipley led the Tigers with 14 carries, but he only collected 47 yards (3.4 YPC). Unlike early in the season when teams dropped into coverage and challenged the Tigers to run it, Louisville did the opposite and there was very little room for the running backs.

In the third quarter, Clemson found themselves on the one-yard line on fourth down. They wisely elected to go for it rather than settle for the field goal. Clemson brought in a defensive tackle (Ruke Orhorhoro) to lead block and tried to overpower Louisville with a simple up-the-middle run, but the Tigers got stuffed.

Late in the game, Clemson got the ball back with a three-point lead and a chance to ice the game. They chose to run the ball to force the Cardinals to burn their three timeouts, and each time they were stopped. They settled for a field goal and needed the defense to get one more stop to win the game. Fortunately, the passing offense had their best showing of the season and the defense came through late.

DJ Uiagalelei: 18/30 (60%), 220 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD

DJ Uiagalelei had his best performance of the season against an FBS opponent. He set a season-high in passing yards, QBR, and tied his season-high with two passing touchdowns. He even ran in the go-ahead touchdown. He had a couple badly missed throws, but also completed some clutch, difficult passes that made the difference in the game. The 17-yard laser to Joe Ngata on 3rd & 4 late in the third quarter stands out as a particularly great throw. There were two key 10-yard completions on the fourth-quarter drive that put Clemson ahead 27-24. With two less-than-stellar defenses coming up (UConn and Wake Forest), the Tigers hope he can stay hot.

Beaux Collins: 6 receptions, 104 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD

Freshman wide receiver Beaux Collins finally had his breakout game. He set career-highs for receptions and yards and hauled in the longest catch of his career (46 yards) for his first touchdown. He played mostly in the slot, which allowed Justyn Ross to play on the outside where he looks a bit more comfortable. Due to various factors, the Tigers have had to rely on walk-ons and freshmen more than is ideal. If Collins can be a consistent contributor from the slot, it’ll go a long way in helping a somewhat beleaguered wide receiver group.

Malik Cunningham: 12/20 (60%), 174 passing yards, 134 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs

Even though Louisville lost, it wouldn’t be right to dismiss QB Malik Cunningham’s outstanding performance. In the first half, he often seemed to beat Clemson’s defense to the edge and turn broken plays into first downs. Clemson adjusted, but he still collected 134 rushing yards and 2 rushing TDs by the game’s end. His passing was more than adequate as well. He threw a perfect pass for 45-yards on the first play of Louisville’s final drive. Later on that drive, he fit a ball into a tiny window for a 19-yard completion to convert on fourth down and get Louisville to the two yard-line. They didn’t score there and thus lost the game, but Cunningham was excellent.

Clemson Safeties: Nolan Turner – 9 tackles; RJ Mickens – 7 tackles, 0.5 TFL; Andrew Mukuba – 3 tackles, 1 sack

After Cunningham got to the outside and picked up key yards several times in the first half, it was often the safeties coming to the rescue to seal the edge and stop him in the second half. Nolan Turner always seemed to be at the right place for a key tackle. Mukuba did a great job getting to the outside and tackling Cunningham on the fourth down stop that gave Clemson the ball back with 2:40 remaining in the game. On the game-winning goal line stand, RJ Mickens had tackles on first, second, and third down. The defense didn’t have their best game, but they tightened up in the second half and got huge stops once again.