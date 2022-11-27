Stats & Storylines: Disaster in Death Valley, Clemson falls to Gamecocks

Rage. It’s the first word that comes to mind after watching Clemson blow a 14-0 lead, a 40-game home win streak, and a 7-game rivalry win streak. If those teams play 10 times, the Tigers probably win eight, but they don’t play 10 times. Shane Beamer coached his team like they were road underdogs with nothing to lose. Unlike so many coaches, he didn’t play to “lose close.” He went for touchdowns instead of field goals and rolled the dice on risky fourth down plays. He knew he had the less talented team and pushed all the right buttons to maximize their opportunity. They fought for him and didn’t quit when it seemed like Clemson might pull away early.

Clemson’s defense busted on several occasions allowing South Carolina to connect on explosive plays while the Tigers’ offense struggled with the same issues they’ve had since the start of the 2021 season. I predicted Clemson to finish 10-2 in the regular season with the most probable loss coming to Notre Dame, but never did I think the other loss could come to the usually hapless Gamecocks. The team will need to quickly turn the page and re-focus if they are to win the ACC Championship Game, but let's take a moment to assess the damage in what I hope is as cathartic for you to read as it was for me to write.

Clemson Running Backs: 24 rushes, 182 rushing yards (7.6 YPC), 2 TDs

As TigerNet's David Hood predicted in his game preview, The Tigers were able to gain a lot of traction running the ball between the tackles. Stopping the run has been an issue for the Gamecocks all season and it was no different in this contest. Will Shipley led the Tigers with 132 rushing yards and an outstanding 8.8 YPC. As poorly as other aspects of the offense were performing, it appeared that they may be able to ride the running game to victory as they did against Syracuse. The Gamecocks honed in on stopping it and did just well enough that Clemson was willing to put the ball in the air – which they should not have because their last five passes went 1/5 for 3 yards and an INT.

QB DJ Uiagalelei: 8/29, 99 yards, 1 passing TD, 1 INT, 51 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Uiagalelei had a day to forget. He was a very effective runner but out of sync with his receivers most of the day and only fell further out of sync as the game progressed. Although there were a few times when it seemed like a QB switch could come, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said it wasn’t considered.

“No. DJ has been our leader. There were a lot of drops tonight. That ain't freakin' DJ's fault. There were other people on the field, you know? It's not just DJ. DJ ran his a** off tonight.” – Streeter

Clemson Wide Receivers: 5 receptions, 83 receiving yards, 1 TD

Clemson’s receivers were the weakest point of the team on Saturday. Beaux Collins came up with the group’s only explosive play, a 59-yard reception, and then left shortly thereafter with a shoulder injury. In a potentially misguided effort to keep South Carolina’s defense from zeroing in on the run game, Clemson attempted their fair share of deep shots, but they didn’t win any “50/50 balls.” There were fans frustrated that Clemson didn’t attack vertically against Notre Dame and instead worked the perimeter and ran the ball. This time, the receivers were given opportunities and didn’t come through.

The Tigers entered the contest with just one wide receiver ranked in the top 20 of the ACC in Pro Football Focus player grades – Antonio Williams at 20th. I won’t spend time rehashing what I wrote about the systematic issues with this group and the offense prior to the game (read that here), but it is more clear than ever that something needs to change. The Tigers will lose Joseph Ngata after this season and bring in two freshmen wide receivers. There should be some incremental gains from the experience young players gained this season, but not enough to make up this much ground.

Clemson Rush Defense: 54 rushing yards allowed (1.7 YPC)

Clemson’s defense absolutely dominated in the running game. It’s hard to fathom that they could lose given the massive discrepancy there, but Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and 2 TDs. He had a pick-six and an interception in the end zone, but Clemson had three turnovers of their own that sealed their fate. Clemson’s defense faltered, but between the offense, defense, and special teams, the defense was the best unit.