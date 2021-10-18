Stats & Storylines: Clemson defense carries Tigers in Syracuse

For the second straight game, Clemson’s offense failed to score a second-half touchdown, and the defense came up with a key stop in the final moments to preserve the Tiger victory.

Syracuse QB Garrett Shrader ran for 315 yards over the previous two games but was limited to just six rushing yards by Clemson. Despite that, he used his legs to extend plays and find receivers for key third-down conversions. In the waning moments, it seemed like the Tigers defense may run out of gas, but with the help of questionable clock management from Syracuse, they forced a 48-yard game-tying field goal attempt that missed with 0:38 seconds remaining to clinch the 17-14 Clemson win.

DJ Uiagalelei: 21/34 (62%), 181 passing yards (5.3 yards/attempt), 1 TD

“We’re very inexperienced offensively, and it shows.” – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney

Uiagalelei had at least two misthrows, and a few more where he made it hard on his receiver, but the offensive struggles were just as much due to issues at wide receiver and on the offensive line.

There were at least three drops including one by Justyn Ross on a should-have-been explosive play. The blocking on the outside left a lot to be desired. The ugliest example was on a screen pass to Davis Allen, where there were three offensive linemen against just one defender, yet he slipped by, made the tackle, and prevented a big gain. These mistakes continue to cost Clemson explosive plays and force them to gradually march down the field until a penalty, bad snap, or sack derails the drive. Beaux Collins’ 23-yard reception was the longest play for the offense. They must be more explosive to win at Pittsburgh next week.

Hunter Rayburn, who started and excelled at center against Boston College, was out due to COVID-19 safety protocol. Fortunately, Mason Trotter returned from injury and filled that void:

“He (Trotter) doesn’t know until right here that he’s going to be playing. He’s been out all year with a broken hand, and he just got the cast off. And obviously everyone’s going to remember the snap, but I think he did a pretty dang good job.” – Swinney

Will Putnam returned from injury after missing the Boston College game but was inconsistent and got shuffled in and out with Marcus Tate. Mitchell Mayes took some snaps at right tackle in relief of Walker Parks as the offensive line never totally settled in.

Kobe Pace: 14 carries, 76 yards (5.4 YPC)

Despite some of the inconsistency on the offensive line, they put forth a solid performance in run blocking. Running back Kobe Pace was patient, found running lanes, and didn’t take undue risks bouncing plays to outside when nothing was there. Although his longest run was just 15 yards, he averaged 5.4 yards per carry. Whenever the offensive line gave him a little room to run, he found it and kept the Tigers’ offense moving.

Mario Goodrich: 3 tackles, 4 pass defenses

The standout player of the game was cornerback Mario Goodrich. The Tigers' top cornerback, Andrew Booth, was ruled out in the pre-game with a hamstring issue. Goodrich rose to the occasion, blanketing receivers and knocking the ball out of their grasp at the last moment several times.

Tyler Venables: 4 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT

With both starting defensive tackles injured, Clemson often used a 3-3-5 defense with safety Tyler Venables on the field in lieu of a fourth defensive linemen. Tyler Venables made the move pay off as he recorded a sack and made one of the biggest plays of the game when he intercepted Garrett Shrader (who was hurried by DE Justin Mascoll) inside the 10-yard line to prevent a Syracuse score.

Will Spiers: 1/1, 17 yards passing

Will Spiers didn’t have much of a window to throw into on the fake punt, but a perfect throw and an acrobatic catch by Davis Allen – who led all Tigers with eight receptions – gave the Tigers a fourth down conversion. Clemson’s gutsy touchdown drive to close out the first half was their last touchdown of the game, but it was just enough to put them over the top.

Transfer Portal Debate

Clemson's head coach has sounded frustrated by continued media questions about use of the transfer portal. He acknowledged that they would potentially use it when late transfers create holes after the high school recruiting class is already signed. Still, some of his responses seem to indicate a disconnect between he and the questioners. Swinney said there isn’t a high school recruit he wishes he had passed on to take a transfer. That doesn’t seem to be the intent of the questions though. Rather, many wonder if the extra scholarships that sometimes become available when juniors leave for the NFL or when not all the expected recruits sign with Clemson, will continue to be awarded to hard-working walk-ons or if they will be used to supplement the roster with transfers at key positions of need so a true freshman, like Marcus Tate, doesn’t have to start game one before he’s ready.