State's top defensive tackle prospect Amare Adams set to make a decision

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

The state’s top-ranked prospect for the 2025 recruiting cycle is set to make his decision known this weekend, and Clemson is in the mix. South Florence 4-star defensive tackle Amare Adams (6-6 280) has a big weekend ahead. He will play for the 4A State Championship at South Carolina State on Saturday at noon. Sunday, he will announce his college plans by making his commitment announcement. Adams is one of the state’s top-recruited players for 2025. His short list has included Clemson, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida State and Tennessee. At Clemson, defensive tackles coach Nick Eason has been working on Adams and trying to convince him he can be another of the elite defensive linemen to come through the program in recent years. “I feel good about them,” Adams said. “I’ve kind of known them for a long time because when I was a kid, I used to go to their camps. For right now, I have a good relationship with them. What sticks out to me is he rotates D-linemen on almost every play of almost every drive, so that’s one thing I like about it. You can get an opportunity to play.” Clemson was one of the several unofficial visits Adams made for games this season. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and defensive tackles coach Travian Robertson have made Adams a focal point of their recruiting for the 2025 class. “What I like about them is they are recruiting me really hard,” Adams said late last week. “Another thing I like about them is they said I can play as a freshman, and that’s something I want when I go to college, play as a true freshman. I have a strong relationship with all of them, especially coach Beamer. I’ve had a relationship with him since the end of my ninth-grade year, going into my tenth-grade year. So, I’ve really had a good relationship with them.” Adams has 56 tackles and four sacks this season. “What coaches say they like about me is my motor and how I get off the ball and things like that,” Adams said. “I play really everywhere. I play three-tech, and sometimes I play outside, and head over tackle sometimes.” In posting on X (Twitter) his plans to commit on Sunday, Adams did not reveal details such as time, location, and if he’ll do so in conjunction with a recruiting website.

