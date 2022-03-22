State's No. 1 player says Tigers are at the top of his recruitment

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

The top recruit in the state of South Carolina for the 2024 recruiting cycle is getting to know Clemson and offensive line coach Thomas Austin a little better each day, and a recent visit helped that relationship grow.

Kam Pringle is a 4-star out of Dorchester (SC) Woodland who currently checks in as one of the nation’s top prospects and the top recruit in the state of South Carolina (On3). Pringle currently slots in as the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2024 cycle. He's also one of the biggest linemen in the class, recently checking in at 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds at the Charlotte Rivals Camp on March 20. It was no surprise to those in recruiting circles that Pringle was the offensive line MVP at that event.

Some of his notable offers include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, South Carolina and Virginia Tech. He’s still waiting on that Clemson offer, but that didn’t stop him from attending a recent junior day that included watching a spring practice.

“It went well. I'm just getting to know the coaches a little more day-by-day. I was able to get a better feel for the campus and the program,” Pringle told TigerNet. “It wasn't a super long practice, but every moment that they practiced wasn't going to waste.”

What did he watch during the practice session and which players caught his eye?

“Probably Walker Parks and Jordan McFadden,” he said. “Both of them play offensive tackle, the same as me. Both of them are starters. They're just doing everything they're supposed to do.”

Austin, who was named Clemson’s offensive line coach after the Tigers’ win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, had a simple message for Pringle.

“He said he was happy to see me and I look good,” Pringle said. “We went over a little bit of film and stuff. He told me, of course, that if I keep doing everything I'm supposed to do, then things will get serious come June. He told to just be patient and keep working.”

Pringle, who will visit Ohio State this coming weekend, said he plans on coming back to Clemson for head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp in early June. Many 2024 offers will go out during that time frame, and Pringle is content to wait on an offer he covets.

“It would mean a lot. They're a top school and a top program, so an offer would let me know that I'm at the top of the game,” Pringle said. “Also, the offer would mean a lot more because they don't offer a lot of players. An offer to me would let me know that I'm the best of the best and elite.”

Despite the fact that the Tigers haven’t offered, Clemson still stands out for Pringle.

“They're definitely at the top in my recruitment,” he said.