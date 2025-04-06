Standout transfer defender looking to build on his strong spring

Standout transfer defender Jeremiah Alexander looking to build on strong spring

CLEMSON - Junior redshirt linebacker Jeremiah Alexander was one of Clemson’s few transfer portal acquisitions this offseason. He is one of two Clemson transfers to come from a Power Four school as he spent his first three seasons with Alabama, where he made a late move positionally. “I got moved to inside linebacker my sophomore year, probably week five going against (Texas A&M). A couple guys got hurt, so I had to transition to inside linebacker. Last year was my first year actually playing inside linebacker. But, being able to come here and continue that improvement, just being able to learn the defense and learn offensive schemes and playing inside is just like the quarterback of the defense,” Alexander said. “So, just being able to fully understand the defense and what the guys around me are doing, (it has) been exciting. (Senior linebacker) Wade Woodaz, he’s been a good leader to us and me, and I’m just looking forward to getting a good offseason this summer and building with (the) guys.” Alexander played with Clemson defender Peter Woods in high school. At the time, he was a five-star recruit and received offers from numerous schools, including Clemson. Now, he ultimately ends up with the Tigers and is reunited with Woods. “It was definitely full-speed, coming in in January, having to move very quickly. I played in a bowl game, so it’s kind of a tighter window (because) I played throughout the season (with) my former team. It was all a blessing in disguise, being able to come in quick and have an environment that I was familiar with,” Alexander said. “It was pretty efficient, but at the same time, everything was real fast. So, like I said, I’m really glad we get the spring game and get my feet settled and now we can continue to improve the summer, just get better.” During his time with the Crimson Tide, Alexander played in 28 games and registered 11 tackles. He nearly matched that number in the spring Game, as Alexander had seven tackles on Saturday. The spring game was his first opportunity to get the feel for a game in Death Valley, an experience that he really appreciated. “I just want to thank the fans for coming. It was a great turnout. A lot of energy. It was the first being able to play in an environment like that in Death Valley. I just thank God for the opportunity and I look forward to the summer, being able to build the bond with the guys,” Alexander said. “I understand why some teams aren’t doing the spring game, but I’m glad Coach Swinney is still allowing us to go out there and serve the fans, give back to the community, and put on for the community.” Linebacker’s coach Ben Boulware has been bringing toughness back to the linebacker unit since he arrived and that is something Alexander has taken note of in the few months he has been with the Tigers. Boulware is always challenging them to be better and be the best player they possibly can in all aspects. “For me, I just want to be in the best shape possible, get my body mass down. Coach Ben Boulware, he’s challenging all the linebackers to be at 15 percent body fat going into the season,” Alexander said. “So, just being as lean as possible, (the) best shape as possible and expanding my knowledge of football and becoming the best player mentally, physically, emotionally and all around the best player.”

