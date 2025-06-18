Standout 2028 legacy defender on his love for Clemson, working with Ben Boulware

Standout '28 legacy defender Jay Schell on his love for Clemson, working with Ben Boulware

Whenever Jay Schell arrived on Clemson's campus, it was a place of comfort and familiarity. This June, however, that feeling switched from comfort to strictly business. The 2028 linebacker hailing from Rabun Gap (GA) Rabun Gap Nacoochee was back on campus for Dabo Swinney's high school camp, but this time, he was there to put on a show. Schell may only be a rising sophomore, but his recruitment is starting to take off. Along with Rabun Gap, the tour has seen a significant increase in offers for him. Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and several others have all offered the young linebacker in June, highlighting the considerable recognition he has garnered. In a conversation with TigerNet, he credits the help from his father, Matt Schell, who played quarterback at Clemson from 1999-2001. The elder Schell has done everything he possibly can to help his son through his recruitment, which has included weight training programs that Joey Batson used to implement in Schell's playing time. "My dad has trained me in the weight room since I was in the 7th grade, using a lot of his old, bigger, faster, stronger workouts he got from Coach Batson back in the day," Schell said. "My dad has encouraged me and helped me believe in myself. But the greatest thing my dad has done for me is introduce me to people who coached him and his old teammates who played defense and have accomplished what I want to accomplish." One mission in Schell's mind was to make an impression at Swinney's camp, working closely with Ben Boulware and Tom Allen during the afternoon. Mission accomplished. Schell said that Boulware was impressed by the young defender's length and speed, circling back to the work he has put in the weight room to achieve these types of outings. "Coach Boulware was impressed by my height and length," Schell said. "He liked the way that I moved in the drills and in coverage on 1v1s. Coach talked to me about the importance of lateral movement and quickness, which has really become a strength for me since training with Coach Buckhalter at Rabun Gap!" As Schell continues to move forward in his recruitment, Clemson will always be a dream school fresh in his mind. While the Tigers won't be offering anyone in his class until next summer, other schools are lining up for his services. Swinney's Tigers will hold a VIP pass that will carry sentimental value, but when Schell makes his eventual decision, he wants it driven by where he can develop the most to succeed in chasing his NFL dreams. "I absolutely love Clemson," Schell said. "I’ve been to so many games growing up. Some of my favorite players are Clemson Tigers. My dad is a Clemson Tiger. It’s one of my dream schools. But I ultimately want to play where they really want me and where I can contribute and develop. I’m just a rising 10th grader, so I have a ways to go. But my ultimate goal is to one day play in the NFL, so I will go where I feel like I can play and be best prepared to play at the highest level." Been a great spring for me at @RabunGapEagles! Grateful for ALL my coaches and teammates pushing me to be my best!! Here are some clips from the @FBUAllAmerican Game and my work this spring since arriving at The Gap on January 7! Excited to compete at @RivalsCamp on Sunday and… pic.twitter.com/vZnSre1a6A — Jay Schell 2028 (@Jayschell1015) May 17, 2025 I’m excited to someday come full circle too!! Jay Schell | 6’3” 205 | 2028 OLB | FBU Freshman All-American | Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School | 💪🏼🔥🐅🏆 2018 ➡️ Now pic.twitter.com/bOusjDD2K0 — Jay Schell 2028 (@Jayschell1015) February 8, 2025

