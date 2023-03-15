Stadium Scrimmage Insider: Woods ahead of Bresee and Wilkins

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The freshmen continue to shine, including Peter Woods.

The Clemson football team held a stadium scrimmage Wednesday afternoon in Death Valley, and head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following the practice to talk about spring practice and the scrimmage itself.

There were a few notable visitors – Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was in attendance (the Sooners are on spring break and he’s here at his lake house), as was Sammy Brown, the nation’s number one linebacker. Clemson fan favorite (Orange Crush) and Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was also on hand to watch the proceedings.

Swinney said he was pleased with what he saw.

“Our first full scrimmage. We had a little live work, but this was our first full day to let them play. You have three full scrimmages in spring ball, including the spring game, so we will have this one and one more and then the spring game,” Swinney said. “It's not always this way, but I really like this team in the aspect that sometimes you walk out there as a head coach, and there are just some days where not everybody is giving it. You just have to fricking get it out of them. But I have not had one day, not one day in seven days, with this team where I felt like I had to go get it. That is a credit to our leadership and our staff. But for seven days, we have had great energy and we have had great competitiveness. There hasn't been one lull in that spirit. So I am really, really pleased with that."

*He said new offensive coordinator has done a great job, and they've gotten a lot of the offense installed. "The biggest thing is procedurally we have been really clean. We have seven scholarship receivers that aren't practicing but it's been good to see us get things installed and see the guys catch on to what we are doing and having some fun."

*The team will have meetings Thursday and then will be off for spring break. The team will resume practice on Monday, March 28th.

*Swinney said he feels like the team is ahead of where he thought they would be at this point.

*Hunter Helms has changed his body and is a solid number two. "He looks good and is moving a little better. He has done a good job. He is a guy you can depend on."

*He said Garrett Riley has a great demeanor and is very confident.

*On the young defensive linemen, Swinney said, "It's hard to miss those guys. All of our mid-years are as advertised. Those four d-linemen are everything you want. And same thing with Jamal (Anderson) and Dee (Crayton). They really stand out. Shelton Lewis had a pick-six today and he really stood out. Kylen Webb, Khalil Barnes, they are what we thought they were. I think they have all flashed at some point. They are all as advertised."

He said that Zaire Patterson also had a pick-six on a tipped ball.

Swinney then said that Peter Woods is ahead of where Christian Wilkins and Bryan Bresee were when they showed up. Said Woods played big-time football in Alabama and has played at a really high level. He is further along as a football player but has all of the things you love about Christian and Bryan.

"He's as good as anybody we've had. It's easy to see. He's a problem," Swinney said.

*He said backup quarterback Christopher Vizzina made some plays today, and he has noticed all three of the young offensive linemen at times. Wide receiver Noble Johnson is "really skilled" and has all of the ability in the world.

*He mentioned that Tristan Leigh is continuing to progress. They are rotating a lot of players at the guard spots, with Trent Howard, Ryan Linthicum, Bryn Tucker, Mitchell Mayes, and Dietrick Pennington.

*Said they aren't consistent at kicker or punter. "We are consistently inconsistent right now. We have work to do."

*Swinney bragged on defensive end Armon Mason, a walk-on he says will help the team if he keeps going. Mentioned that Mason has a tremendous vertical leap, which isn't a surprise because his dad is former NBA player Anthony Mason.

