Spring Practice Observations: Matt Luke teaching style on full display as recruits watch

CLEMSON – The sun is out, former players are back and a bevy of recruits are in attendance. Welcome to spring practice No. 3. The Tigers took to the field for their third spring practice on Monday, and we have plenty of news and notes from our five observation periods. Let’s get going. *A few former players made an appearance – Brannon Spector, Jordan McFadden and Will Putnam were the first ones spotted. *There was a sizable group of recruits in attendance, many of them in-state players with smaller offers, including corner Kaiden Watkins of Rock Hill (SC) and Jaiden Kelly-Murray of Summerville (SC). Wide receiver Craig Dandridge of Alpharetta (GA) Cambridge was watching the wide receivers, and he has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Oklahoma, among others. Clemson is the first of eight unofficial visits for Dandridge this spring. He will visit Georgia Tech later this week and then head to Oklahoma on March 8. Then, on March 11, he'll be in Gainesville to see the Florida Gators before being at Tennessee on March 14, Vanderbilt on March 22, Georgia on March 25, and Duke on April 19. Last season, as a junior, he amassed 1,443 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 58 receptions in just 12 games played. The big news on the recruiting front? 2026 four-star running back Carsyn Baker of Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes was at spring practice today, and has officially received an offer from Clemson. Baker will return to campus this weekend for the Elite Retreat, spending plenty of time with the coaching staff in the coming days. *Adam Randall continues to impress. He leads the players in and out of drills, and he’s the first to sprint from one drill to the next, leading the quarterbacks and running backs. But don’t think this is anything new – those inside the program say he has never once pouted or sulked and has always been one of the leaders. We’ve been impressed with Randall's appearance in drills. Another person said his path might be similar to Cordarelle Patterson's. Patterson switched from receiver to running back when he was with the Bears and now plays that position for the Steelers. It will be interesting to see how this plays out. *In our second viewing period for spring practice, it was a front row seat to Matt Luke’s version of offensive line boot camp. For midyear enrollees Brayden Jacobs, Easton Ware, Gavin Blanchard, and Rowan Byrne, the focus was on the youngsters today. We started inside, and that’s where we got the view for that technical work. Luke was working with the linemen on the counter pull that’s been common with Garrett Riley’s offense, and a quick set screen featuring the right guard and tackle. For some coaches, the instruction handed out is all about the “where” to be in any given play. When it comes to Luke, he added the “why” they are taking this linebacker, or pulling to the right. He paints a clear picture for his players, and for someone unfamiliar with the jargon of the trenches, following along was intriguing and very simple. Maybe that’s purposely simplified with media in attendance, but the way Luke illustrates what he needs has made life easier for those transitioning to Clemson. We got those examples as well today. Starting with Brayden Jacobs, who looks the part and has remarkable footwork for a midyear, had his share of reps with Luke right in his space. The linemen were repping pass protection, and Luke made each freshman, starting with Jacobs, run the play twice to really hone in on what he was looking for. “That’s it,” Luke exclaimed. “Right there! You see? That’s a true game-time rep. That’s the difference between an indoor and outdoor rep!” We relayed that this coaching staff isn’t set on wasting any time, and Luke continued that trend on Monday afternoon with his position group. Shifting the focus to Blanchard, who isn’t as refined as the other freshman in the bunch but does flash promise and has the right teacher to get him to where he needs to be. During a foot work drill, Blanchard was too high in his steps between the pads, and Luke got a laugh out of those in attendance proclaiming “Gav, we aren’t here to look sexy!” The next rep that Blanchard took was more polished, quick, and low to the ground, heeding Luke’s instructions. When comparing the freshman to the likes of Blake Miller, Collin Sadler, or Ryan Linthicum, the standard and the speed is different, but there’s a path for these freshmen to contribute down the road. One final note on the offensive lineman is that it was a good day for Mason Wade, who received plenty of praise from Luke in various drills, especially regarding Wade’s pass protection reps and his burst off the line. *Tristan Leigh, Ian Reed and Elyjah Thurmon were in yellow, Dietrick Pennington and Collin Sadler were in green (limited). Receiver Bryant Wesco was also in green.

