Spring Practice Observations: Colorful language, great weather, and new faces

Plenty of sunshine, a cooling breeze, new coaches and new faces marked the start of spring practice for Clemson Friday afternoon, and the coaches were constantly yelling at players to “slow down” and “30 percent! 30 percent!” while it was obvious the players were ready to roll.

We were allowed to watch the first seven periods of the practice and there are plenty of notes and observations to pass along. Grab a drink, enjoy some baseball, and read along.

There are some number changes for players that are worthy of note. Listed is the player with the new number and the old number in parentheses.

Number changes

LB Jamal Anderson – 0 (32)

DB Ronan Hanafin – 5 (16, 15)

CB Avieon Terrell – 8 (20)

LB Drew Woodaz – 9 (13)

OL Harris Sewell – back to 55 after wearing 73 and 55 last season



Portal players

DE Will Heldt – 13

LB Jeremiah Alexander – 35

WR Tristan Smith – 80



*Freshman Logan Anderson (ACL) won’t do any live work this spring, along with DT Stephilyan Green, CB Jeadyn Lukus, RG Walker Parks, TE Olsen Patt-Henry, DE Ari Watford, DE Zaire Patterson, OL Ian Reed, and RB Jay Haynes. Holder Clay Swinney broke his foot and won’t be able to run around (but can hold). DT Champ Thompson is working his way back.

*Tink Kelley will work three days on defense (DB) and one day on offense (WR) a week. Swinney says Kelley was trending in the right direction at receiver, but they want a true evaluation on the defensive side.

*New defensive coordinator Tom Allen was all over the place, watching all three levels of the defense. Today looked to be more about observation for him, but he wasn’t afraid to step in where needed. During some early tackling drills (ran expertly by Nolan Turner), Allen grabbed a player for 1-on-1 instruction. He then made his way over to the defensive line and then to the defensive backs and back to linebackers.

One thing is obvious – he loves to teach and loves that hands-on approach. Ben Boulware also loves the hands-on approach; his language is just a little more colorful. Very colorful.

*A first day with a punting competition in quite some time brought some challenges. Jack Smith is the returning scholarship punter and he got work with Will McCune, Brodey Conn and Robert Gunn III. The group fought against a brisk wind coming their way with some inconsistent tries in the early-going of the media period.

*Adam Randall was the first running back to take carries in all of the drills. We wondered what the pecking order would be this spring, and now we know.

*Another example of the new rules helping Clemson – with all of the coaches now allowed to step in and coach during drills, it’s impressive the coaching talent Dabo Swinney has on staff. Lonnie Galloway – who developed Josh Downs at UNC and has a long track record of developing receivers – was very vocal while working with the receivers and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. He just has that “it” factor you see with certain coaches.

*When walking out to the practice field for stretching, the first thing that stands out is Will Heldt.

He’s not very hard to find, with his 6’6” stature and physically imposing 265-pound frame, which is easy to point out to anyone willing to listen.

Heldt towers over everyone, to put it simply, and has the physical traits on the field that pair well with such attributes.

Of the transfer class, he will have the least difficult learning curve when it comes to transitioning to the field when it is time to put the pads on. You can see the vision with T.J. Parker, with the duo having the potential to upgrade the trajectory of that position to new heights.

*Moving to the one who will have the most significant learning curve is Tristan Smith, who, like Heldt, also possesses some unique physical traits of his own but has a lot of ground to cover.

Watching Smith, he moves off the line well, and it is easy to see why the staff took such a liking to him when they were recruiting that type of receiver to round out their ranks.

As a pass catcher, it wasn’t his best day, as he flashed strong hands in one rep, but had some drops in another. He received some coaching from Lonnie Galloway and Grisham on the side on several occasions.

What will be fascinating to observe moving forward is how Smith is utilized in this offense. Not only will he have to master the playbook, but his fit with this unit will have to be experimented with in the spring.

He doesn’t flash the burner type of speed that T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco have, who have clearly not lost a step since we last saw in them Texas.

Instead, Smith is likely someone Clemson can use in goal-line situations, where his 6’5” frame will serve him well at the top of the catch point. With what we observed today, that catch radius will be massive, giving Cade Klubnik room for error on where he can fit the ball.

*Moving to Jeremiah Alexander, Swinney said before practice began that the former Alabama linebacker has plenty of potential, and we got a taste of that on the field Friday afternoon.

In the drills we observed, Alexander moves well and has plenty of room for growth this spring. Boulware spent plenty of time with the transfer, coaching him to kick off the first few practice periods.

Tom Allen was quietly watching in the background, with Alexander being a unique piece of the puzzle for the new defensive coordinator to solve in his first year with the Tigers.

*David Hood, Grayson Mann, and Brandon Rink contributed to this article.