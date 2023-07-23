Spiller says Clemson's running backs have had a great summer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – With Will Shipley and Phil Mafah leading the way, CJ Spiller doesn’t have to worry about a lack of leadership in his running backs room during the summer. Shipley and Mafah form a two-headed monster that should put up a lot of yards in new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley’s “Dirt Raid” offense, along with former walk-on Domonique Thomas, redshirt freshman Keith Adams, Jr., and newly-arrived Jarvis Green and Jay Haynes. Spiller spoke with the media last week and said that his group has put in work this summer. ”That whole room, honestly, from all the stories and being in contact with them weekly, these guys have had a great summer,” Spiller said. “They’re eager to get back on the practice field, get out there and get started again and see where this thing goes. I’m excited for that whole room.” Shipley enters 2023 with 1,920 yards and 26 touchdowns on 359 career rushing attempts and 358 yards on 54 career receptions in 1,024 offensive snaps over 24 career games (19 starts). However, Mafah earned increased carries last season – 98 carries for 515 yards – and is poised to take a step forward. ”He just puts in work. He’s very quiet, but he goes to work and does a great job taking care of his body and I think he’s poised to have a big year, honestly,” Spiller said of Mafah. “Watching him this spring, he’s got a different look in his eye.” Green ran for more than 4,600 yards before being offered a scholarship by Clemson late in the recruiting process. Green also caught 89 passes for more than 1,200 yards, returning kicks, and amassed more than 6,200 all-purpose yards during high school. “I’m excited about him,” Spiller said of Green. “He’s been great so far from my weekly updates that I got from my older guys in the room, just asking about him over this last month or so. You’re going to have some good days with the training and some bad days, but you expect that because it’s different, it’s new to him. But I think as time goes on, he’s going to be right in shape come fall camp when we start up, which is where I need all of the guys to be at. “If he just comes in and really just learns up under those older guys and really just soaks up everything, I think he’ll be fine,” Spiller said. “He comes from a great family. He’s very competitive. Comes from a very successful program down there with Coach Knotts at Dutch Fork. So, he comes as a winner, so he knows what it takes to win, the grind that it’s going to take. So, I’m excited to watch him develop as a player over these next several years.” Overall, Spiller has a lot to be excited about. ”Very pleased with what they’ve done this spring. They had an opportunity and really tried to take advantage of the opportunity they were given, and they did a great job,” Spiller said. “They’re still learning…I’m excited about the whole room. Great room, great competition, and we’ll see how this thing rolls.”

