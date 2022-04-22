Speedy Carter happy to step out of his comfort zone to try different positions

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – When you think about a defensive player playing the “dime” position, you typically envision a smaller defensive back, not a linebacker who stands close to 6-2 and weighs in at 225 pounds. But that’s exactly what the Tigers have in Barrett Carter.

Carter arrived on campus last summer and immediately turned heads with his freakish athleticism, and when the games started, it didn’t take the Georgia native long to make an impact. Carter played 179 snaps over 12 games (one start) as a true freshman in 2021.

There were several 'wow' moments, but there were also the learning moments that are typical for a college freshman. Carter told the media recently that he wants to continue to learn and get better as his role in Wes Goodwin’s defense expands. That includes learning how to play the Nickel/SAM, the dime, or any other spot on the field.

“I’m really just trying to learn as much as I can,” Carter said this spring. “Just so whenever it comes up with who we’re playing, I can just be moved around to best fit for who we’re about to play. I’m just glad that I’m being put in that position, learning different things and stepping out of my comfort zone a little bit.

"I'm around 225. I'm just trying to get bigger, faster, stronger. I'm working every day to improve my game, especially my cover skills, since I'll be covering dudes 50 pounds lighter than me."

Many players don’t like moving around the field and changing positions, but Carter doesn’t mind. In fact, he embraces the challenge.

“I love it,” Carter said. “I know that it’s gonna help me, definitely in the future, and just show whoever’s watching that I can play multiple positions and that I can be moved around. I think it shows that I have a good football IQ and that I’ve been studying the playbook, which I have — not to toot my own horn — but I’m just learning a lot and I’m being coached and developed. I think that’s a good sign.”

Carter knows he’s fast, and even joked that he might have to race fellow linebacker Trenton Simpson at some point before the season to determine which one has the most speed. But he also knows there is a difference between racing speed and football speed.

“You can have all the non-football speed in the world, but if it doesn’t translate to the field, it really doesn’t matter,” he said. “So, just having that football speed where you can be twitchy and explosive can help you really step up your game to the next level and just help you play a lot of different positions.”