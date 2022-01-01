BREAKING

Speedy brother of former Clemson safety hears from Dabo Swinney
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Jan 1, Sat 16:08
Turner had 42 receptions last season.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told wide receiver Cole Turner to be patient, and that if he had room, an offer would come. Turner was patient and the long-awaited offer materialized Friday.

Turner is a 2022 wide receiver prospect out of Birmingham (AL) Vestavia Hills who also happens to be the younger brother of now-former Clemson safety Nolan Turner and the son of Swinney’s former teammate at Alabama, Kevin Turner.

Like his brother, Turner is an under-the-radar type who stands 6-2, weighs in close to 180 pounds, and has 4.42 speed. He has one FBS offer – from Buffalo – but has also been in contact with Clemson’s head coach recently.

“I have been talking to Coach Swinney a little bit for a few weeks, and every now and then and he has been telling me that he wanted me and was very interested in me,” Turner told TigerNet. “He told me he was really interested in me and to be patient and to see how it plays out. (Wide receivers) coach (Tyler) Grisham gave me the call yesterday and told me I had the offer and I was extremely excited.”

Grisham’s story is similar to Turner’s – Grisham grew up in Alabama and was an attendee at an early camp and earned attention from Swinney. Grisham went to high school at Spain Park in Hoover, a mere 15-minute drive from Vestavia Hills.

“Coach Grisham came to the school and talked to me a few weeks ago and told me his story he was at a school close to ours and he has a similar story. I found that pretty cool,” Turner said. “We are definitely starting to build our relationship and I am getting to know him and him me. He is a great guy and he’s awesome. He kind of told me he sees me playing anywhere on the field. Playing at multiple different places. He can move me around a little bit. I am more of a speed receiver and a deep threat. I can do anything and be whatever they need to be.”

Turner has been around the Clemson program for years and knows what he likes.

“It’s a great place and it's definitely where I could see myself going,” Turner said. “It’s a place I would love to go and I definitely have a decision to make. The big thing for me is that it is a place that feels like home and Clemson has that feel to it.”

Turner said he plans to tell the coaches of his decision before National Signing Day in February, but he plans to wait until NSD to publicly commit.

During the 2021 season, Turner had 42 catches for 581 yards and seven receiving touchdowns. He also recorded a punt return for a touchdown, a kickoff return for a touchdown, and had two passing touchdowns (on double passes).

