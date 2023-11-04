Spector says Clemson’s receiver injuries are a “weird ordeal”

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Graduate receiver Brannon Spector has been a part of it all. In his freshman year, he was a part of Clemson’s trip to the National Championship against Louisiana State. Now, he is part of the worst season Clemson has had in several years. Injuries at the receiver position certainly have not helped matters. “It’s a tough position just because there’s a lot of taxing on the body. It’s a lot of cutting, and it’s a lot of running, and you might get hurt. But, it’s next man up. It’s what it has to be because someone has to run out there and make plays for the Tigers,” Spector said. “It’s been a weird ordeal, I would say, these past few years with the injury bug in the receiver room. But, it’s the next-man-up mentality.” One player who has certainly stepped up is redshirt sophomore Troy Stellato. He did not get much action his freshman year, and then, when he was going to take a step forward in 2022, he suffered an ACL injury in fall camp that cost him the season. Now, he is fourth on the team in receiving and got his first receiving touchdown in the 31-14 win against Syracuse. “I’m just proud of Troy for all the adversity he’s battled,” Spector said. “Everyone knows that he’s had a tough road, and he’s continued to fight back week-by-week and just give it his all and make plays. I’m super proud of him.” Stellato, Spector and the rest of the offense will have to step up this weekend going against No. 12 Notre Dame. “Every game is the biggest game. We would like to say that this game is the turnaround game just because we’ve lost two games in a row,” Spector said. “But like I said, it’s the next biggest game because it’s the next one. So, we’re not going to treat this one like it’s any different week.” This season has also brought about questions as to whether sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik is the next in line to lead a legacy of talented QBs for Clemson. After going four straight games without an interception, Klubnik has two games in a row with at least one pick. Spector sees another side of Klubnik, however. “I feel like Cade’s been climbing week by week, and it’s (shown) the most these past few games. But, I truly think Cade has unreal potential,” Spector said. “I feel for the kid because he really does, he has so much that I feel like people are not seeing. But there’s just a very small, few details, and it’s showing. As a quarterback, when you don’t play really perfect, every fan can criticize. But, he’s got a lot of talent. I believe in that kid and he’s going to continue to keep Clemson on the standard that it’s been on.”

