South Carolina's Beamer knows the Tigers will be a challenge

David Hood by Senior Writer -

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer enjoyed the attention he received after his Gamecocks broke a long losing streak and defeated Clemson last season, and now he wants to do it again. Beamer’s Gamecocks fell into an early 14-0 hole in Death Valley a year ago but rallied to eke out a 31-30 victory. He said that because there is no game next week, coaches, fans and players can all enjoy the taste of victory like he did last season. "That is the good thing about this game. You don't have a game to get ready for seven days later. You can certainly enjoy this one if you are able to win it. That was a fun one,” Beamer said Tuesday. “The celebration on the field. The group of people that met us here at the facility that night, as well, and into the offseason also. I understand you are only as good as your most recent game and most recent year. Whatever you want to call it. Gamecocks are competitive, and they were happy to do it last year. Now, they are certainly hungry to try and do it again. “We know what a challenge it will be. I know Dabo said it a few weeks ago: better buy stock in Clemson right now, and I feel the same way about Gamecock football. The best days of Gamecock football are ahead of us and know this rivalry is going to continue to be great, and both teams are going to continue to advance their programs going forward." Beamer said the Tigers are playing better now that they’ve cut down on the turnovers. “Have a ton of respect for the team we are playing this week," Beamer said. "Ton of respect for Dabo (Swinney). There have been some great coaches that have come through Clemson, and for him to be the all-time winningest coach at that university, what an accomplishment for him. Much respect from that standpoint. They have done a great job this year just continuing to say the course and get better. Obviously, turnovers were an issue for them. Had chances to win every game that they had lost. They kept on playing hard and kept believing and kept fighting, and now they are playing their best ball with three great wins here over the last three weeks. Kind of same old story with them.” Clemson’s defense is ranked 10th nationally overall and eighth nationally against the pass. South Carolina’s passing offense is ranked 15th, but the Gamecocks are ranked 129th in rushing. Beamer said Clemson’s defensive line will be a formidable challenge. "Defensively, a dominant front seven. The difference between the SEC and the other conferences is the line of scrimmage. They have an SEC defensive line. They do every year. They do a great job,” Beamer said. “(Barrett) Carter and (Jeremiah) Trotter, the two linebackers, are lights out. Probably the best linebacker tandem that we have played all season. Athletic and long in the secondary.” South Carolina’s defense is ranked 99th in yards allowed and will face a Clemson offense that is starting to hit its stride. “Offensively, quarterback is an athlete. Can throw. Can run. Had double digit carries last week against North Carolina,” Beamer said. “They want to run the ball. They are a run the ball and physical group on the offense. Averaging close to 180 yards per game rushing. The two running backs, (Phil) Mafah and (Will) Shipley, are dynamic. Offensive line has been banged up a little bit like we have. They have been mixing and matching, but they are playing really well as a unit down the stretch. Got weapons at receiver and across the board."

