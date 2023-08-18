Smiles have replaced last season's wraps, braces, and slings for Clemson defender

David Hood by Senior Writer

CLEMSON – Last year’s slings, braces, and wraps have been replaced by big smiles for safety Andrew Mukuba. Mukuba battled a rash of injuries last season but played through the pain for a beleaguered secondary that finished 78th nationally in passing yards allowed. Mukuba, the 2021 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, had 50 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception in 2022 but admits that the season was a disappointment. "I kind of reflect on everything I went through last year, both on and off the field," Mukuba said earlier this week. "I've turned the switch on in my mind and how I do things. I matured both on and off the field. Everything I went through last year made me who I am going into this spring, fall camp, and the upcoming season." Following a scrimmage Monday in Death Valley Monday, Mukuba shed his pads and helmet but didn’t have to take off a cast, wrap, or sling. Playing healthy makes all the difference. "I'll just say injuries that's something that slowed me down," he said of the 2022 season. "If you're not 100%, then you can't perform to the best of your ability. It's a new year and a new start, and I'm ready.” How does he feel in 2023? "It feels amazing. It's probably the best I've felt since I've been here, health-wise and body-wise," a heavier and healthier Mukuba said. "I'm at the right weight (195). So, it's been good. I'm in a good spot, physically, mentally." Now the secondary, particularly the safeties, are focused on not giving up the big plays that cost the defense last season. "Coming in this spring and this (fall) camp, I feel like this is an area that we’ve really improved tremendously on," Mukuba said. "We haven’t given up what we normally used to give up. That’s an improvement. I feel like the communication has improved, and that played a role in how many big plays we are not giving up now." The Tigers feel like there is depth at the safety spot with Mukuba, Jalyn Phillips, RJ Mickens, Sherrod Covil, and freshmen Khalil Barnes, Kylon Griffin and Rob Billings. The cornerback spot also has depth with Nate Wiggins, Sheridan Jones, Toriano Pride, Jeadyn Lukus, and a bevy of younger players looking to make their mark. "It's definitely the most depth that we've had,” Mukuba said. "I haven't taken any snaps at corner yet like I did the last two years. It's just the most that we've had. We've got guys. The good thing is everybody can play, so no matter who runs out there, the depth is good." And while Barnes has earned most of the praise as a younger player to watch, Mukuba said to keep an eye on Billings. “Rob came in this summer, and he learned fast. I've never seen somebody learn that fast," he said. “It's going to be good for us. He's going to help us, too."

