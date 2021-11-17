Skalski ready for big final game in "special" Death Valley atmosphere

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

Believe it or not, Saturday will mark the last time Clemson fans will see this version of No. 47 zooming around on defense and making tackle after tackle and calling out defensive adjustments to his Tiger teammates in a home game. Indeed, it will be James Skalski's last run down the Hill and action in Memorial Stadium as a Clemson Tiger.

When Skalski stepped foot on campus all the way back in 2016, no one, not even himself, knew the ride he would be going through. Two National Championships, five consecutive ACC Championships and berths in the College Football Playoff. The sixth-year senior has registered 251 career tackles and nine sacks in a record-setting six years of college football.

While it has quite not set in for Skalski, he will be emotional around the game and grateful for the memories he made while representing Clemson.

“I still can’t believe it,” Skalski said. “It all goes by so fast, it’ll be Sunday before I know it and it’ll all be over. I’m going to be emotional, but it is what it is. It’s pretty cool that they (Wake Forest) have a chance to come in here and win the division, and we have a chance to keep our hopes alive. I wouldn’t want it any other way honestly. It’s a big game and they’re a great team and we’re going to be ready. I’m just happy the last one in the Valley can be so significant.”

You have to go all the way back to Skalski’s true freshman year to find the last time Clemson has lost at home, a heartbreaker to Pitt on a last-minute field goal back in 2016. Since, the Tigers have gone on a 33-game home winning streak, the longest active streak in the nation and the third-longest streak in college football history. Skalski credits the fans for always helping the Tigers with the home field advantage, and he hopes they can increase the winning streak to 34 this Saturday.

“I’ve lost to Pittsburgh as a freshman, but obviously my situation is a little different,” said Skalski. “Coach Swinney keeps saying the senior class has an opportunity to go undefeated at home. We haven’t lost a game at home in like five years. It would be pretty cool to go out with the longest win streak at home and keep it going, not only for my class, but the next year and the year after that and keep the momentum going.”

“It’s all about the fans, obviously it’s a great stadium, but the fans make it what it is,” Skalski said of Death Valley. “The energy they bring, the passion, it’s just a special place. You can feel it when you’re playing in the stadium and I’m going to miss it a lot when I’m done.”

Clemson welcomes in the Atlantic Division leader Wake Forest this weekend, who enters the contest with a 9-1 record and an undefeated mark in ACC play. With a win against Clemson, Wake Forest can clinch the division, and for the first time in six years, a team other than Clemson will be heading to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game.

Skalski knows just how powerful the Demon Deacons offense has been this year, but he also knows that defensive coordinator Brent Venables will have the defense ready and prepared with a good game plan to stop that offense.

“They’re definitely weird,” said Skalski. “Their RPO little scheme, and (Wake Forest QB Sam) Hartman and the boys are very cohesive. That’s one thing you notice when you watch them, they know the plan and the scheme and they execute at a high level. They average what, like 50 points a game, and they’re the only team that hasn’t scored less than 35 in a game. It’s going to be a challenge. They’re good, they have playmakers and they play hard and together.”

“I think we’ve seen great offense all year too,” Skalski said. “This is just another one on that list. On paper, points-wise this is one of the best in the nation. Being the last game in Death Valley is enough motivation for me, doesn’t matter who it’s against. It’ll be a good one.”