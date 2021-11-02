Simpson 'playing free and having fun' through challenges as new starter

Zachary Wagner by Correspondent -

With the departure of Mike Jones Jr. to the transfer portal during the offseason, the SAM linebacker spot in the Brent Venables-schemed Clemson defense came open, and more than halfway through the season, Trenton Simpson, a 6-3 225-pound sophomore from North Carolina, has proved to be more than capable of filling those shoes.

Last season Simpson showed signs as a true freshman that he was a stud in the making, recording 28 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. His four sacks matched fellow freshmen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy for third-most sacks all-time by a true freshman in Clemson history.

Simpson has taken his play to a whole new level this season though, flying around the field. Simpson has made 32 tackles this season as well as two sacks. Last week against Florida State, the Charlotte native made eight tackles, 2.5 for loss, notching a sack for the second consecutive game.

“I had a good start in the early part of the game,” said Simpson. “I was just playing free and having fun and it worked out for me. I was playing fast and free and when the tackles came I just tried to make every one of them.”

The Clemson defense will once again have their hands tied up with a mobile quarterback when they travel to Louisville this weekend against Malik Cunningham. The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for over 1900 yards this season as well as rushing for 500 yards on the ground. After dealing with Kenny Pickett (Pitt) and Jordan Travis (FSU) the last two weeks, Simpson believes the defense will once again be ready to hold the fort down against an experienced QB.

“It’s definitely a little more challenging than going against a standstill quarterback in the pocket,” Simpson said on facing Cunningham. “We like the challenge and I know we’ll just have to cage him in like we did the last quarterback. That’ll be our gameplan, limiting the quarterback to the least amount of rushing yards as we can.”

“That’s a shout-out to the D-line though, they are caging them a lot,” Simpson said of success so far this season against that style of QB. “The defensive backs are back there covering them up so that’s why we’ve had a lot of the sacks we’ve had so far. You can’t take your eyes off a dual-threat quarterback or they’ll punish you. We just have to keep him caged and keep our eyes on him.”

The trip to Louisville will be the fifth game away from Death Valley for the Tigers this season. Clemson currently has a 1-3 record playing outside of Memorial Stadium in 2021, something the Tigers are looking to improve on when they travel to Kentucky to take on the Cardinals in a prime-time matchup this Saturday.

“It’s a great feeling for me, being able to see new places and new schools I’ve never been to before,” Simpson said of playing on the road. “The excitement of going into somebody else’s home stadium and feeling the crowd and excitement and going in there and trying to win.”

Clemson and Louisville will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and the game can be seen on ACC Network.