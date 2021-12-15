Signing Day Central 2022
by - Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 7:04 AM
Check back all day to see the latest on Clemson's 2022 recruiting class.
Check back all day to see the latest on Clemson's 2022 recruiting class.

Check back all day on Wednesday to see the latest on Clemson's 2022 recruiting class.

Last Updated: 8:33 AM

Early Signing Period is finally here! Clemson's recruiting class will once again be one of the best classes in the nation. It should be an exciting day so get your popcorn and follow along as future Tigers sign up to play in TigerTown.



2022 Early Football Signees

# Name POS HT, WT Espn Rivals 247 TigerNet Ranking Hometown Status
1. Josh Sapp TE 6-2, 230 #31 TE-H NR #93 TE 3 Star 3.22 Greenville, SC 7:02AM
2. Jeadyn Lukus CB 6-2, 185 #8 CB #5 CB #8 CB 4 Star 4.76 Mauldin, SC 7:10AM
3. Collin Sadler OL 6-5, 285 #16 OT #10 OT #28 OT 4 Star 4.77 Greenville, SC 7:15AM
4. Wade Woodaz OLB 6-3, 205 #36 S #35 OLB #62 S 3 Star 3.55 Tampa, FL 7:16AM
5. Adam Randall WR 6-3, 215 #15 WR #26 WR #16 WR 4 Star 4.45 Myrtle Beach, SC 7:20AM
6. Robert Gunn K 6-2, 165 NR NR #2 K 2 Star 2.53 Largo, FL 7:21AM
7. Antonio Williams WR 6-0, 180 #9 WR #34 WR #21 WR 4 Star 4.70 Irmo, SC 7:24AM
8. Jackson Smith P 6-5, 225 NR NR NR -- Saraland, AL 8:12AM
9. Toriano Pride CB 5-11, 185 #16 CB #10 CB #4 CB 4 Star 4.71 East Saint Louis, IL 8:12AM
10. Sherrod Covil S 6-0, 185 #11 S #15 S #15 S 4 Star 4.79 Chesapeake, VA 8:12AM
11. Blake Miller OT 6-6, 315 #26 OT #13 OT #30 OT 4 Star 4.41 Strongsville, OH 8:27AM
12. Cade Klubnik QB 6-2, 186 #7 QB #1 QB #2 QB 5 Star 5.00 Austin, TX 8:46AM

Josh Sapp Photo
Josh Sapp TE 6-2, 230 Greenville, SC 3 Star 3.22

Second-generation Clemson football player, his father, Patrick, was a quarterback and outside linebacker for the Tigers between 1992-95 … PrepStar All-Atlantic Region selection … helped Greenville High to a 10-3 record and the final four of state playoffs, Greenville High’s first appearance in the Upper State title game … Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina … had productive career at Greenville High, including a senior year when he had 50 receptions for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns … averaged 16.7 yards per catch … added six rushing touchdowns for a total of 16 for the year … had 87 career receptions for 1,331 yards and 11 touchdowns, a 15.3 per reception average … had 118 yards on seven catches against Mauldin and 105 yards and two scores on three catches vs. J.L. Mann as a senior … had eight catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against a powerful South Pointe team in the state playoff … had best game as a junior vs. Greenwood with 68 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions … had 15 catches for 213 yards in the six games the team played in 2020 … had 22 catches for 282 as a sophomore in 2019 … comes to Clemson as tight end after playing both tight end and running back in high school … coached by Greg Porter at Greenville High School … high school teammate of Clemson 2022 signee Collin Sadler … committed to Clemson on October 19, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer of 2022 … his father, Patrick, was a starting quarterback for the Tigers his first three years (1992-94) who led Clemson to 40-7 win over a No. 18 North Carolina team in 1992 … Patrick moved to outside linebacker in 1995 and had 53 tackles, fifth on the Clemson team, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in starting all 12 games defensively … Patrick, who currently works in administration for Clemson, was a second-round draft choice of the San Diego Chargers who played 63 games in four years with San Diego and Arizona … wore No. 5 in high school … born May 9, 2004.

Plyler says: I first met Josh when he was about eight years old as I have been friends with his dad (Patrick Sapp) for years. It was neat watching him grow into a college prospect. Sapp had a very good camp at Clemson and South Carolina this year. He got his toughness from his dad and that will show on the field pretty early. One former Clemson offensive coordinator calls his dad the toughest QB to ever play at Clemson.

Reminds Plyler of: Garrett Williams

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Sapp

Jeadyn Lukus Photo
Jeadyn Lukus CB 6-2, 185 Mauldin, SC 4 Star 4.76

Five-star player according to PrepStar … Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina … plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January … unanimous national top-60 player … ranked as the No. 37 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also called him the sixth-best cornerback and second-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 42 overall by Rivals.com, including ranking him as the fifth-best cornerback and second-best player in South Carolina … ESPN.com ranked him No. 48 overall, eighth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in South Carolina … ranked No. 58 overall by 247Sports, eighth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 58 overall prospect, the 11th-best cornerback and South Carolina’s second-best prospect … had 97 tackles in his last three years, playing just 23 games due to the pandemic … had eight tackles for loss and four interceptions to go with 17 passes deflected … had 74 solo tackles in career … had 29 tackles (25 solo) in 2021 … had two picks and five passes deflected … had 10 tackles against Greenville High in 2021 … added 10 tackles, including nine first hits, vs. Greenville a year earlier … posted eight stops, an interception and two passes broken up vs. T.L. Hanna in 2021, one year after posting 11 tackles against T.L. Hanna in 2020 … had a 61-yard reception vs. Spartanburg as a sophomore … had best game on defense in 2019 against Gaffney, posting eight tackles … coached by Sayre Nesmith at Mauldin High School … committed to Clemson on July 28, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 5 in high school … born Feb. 11, 2004.

Plyler says: In my mind Lukus is a borderline 5-star cornerback. Most have him as a very high four-star. He has almost everything you’re looking for in a corner at the next level. He is big enough and strong enough to make tackles on the perimeter. And is athletic enough to cover down the field. He did not compete at a lot of camps over the summer, but if he did, I think he would have gotten his fifth star. This was a huge in-state pick up at a big priority position of need.

Reminds Plyler of: A.J.Terrell

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Lukus

Collin Sadler Photo
Collin Sadler OL 6-5, 285 Greenville, SC 4 Star 4.77

Plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January … MaxPreps second-team All-American … named to SI-All-American team … four-star player according to PrepStar, which ranked him as No. 132 player in the nation and lists him as the nation’s No. 12 offensive tackle and fourth-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 79 overall by Rivals.com, which listed him as the ninth-best offensive guard and third-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 111 in the nation by ESPN.com, which ranked him 16th among offensive linemen and fourth in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the No. 210 overall prospect in the nation, the 17th-best among offensive tackles and the sixth-best prospect in South Carolina … helped Greenville High to 10-3 record and spot in the state semifinals, the furthest Greenville has reached in the state playoffs … coached by Greg Porter at Greenville High School … high school teammate of Clemson 2022 signee Josh Sapp … committed to Clemson on Nov. 2, 2020 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 50 in high school … born on Dec. 20, 2003.

Plyler says: I really liked last year’s class of offensive linemen, and Sadler is another highly thought of offensive linemen that was needed. The two things that stand out with his video are his versatility and his nasty streak. He dominates high school defensive linemen. A lot of offensive line play comes down to attitude, and Clemson fans will love his attitude. He simply imposes his will on defenders. I think he could play tackle or on the interior of the offensive line. It is rare to sign a guy out of high school that could play any position on the offensive line.

Reminds Plyler of: Tremayne Anchrum’s versatility, John Phillips’ attitude

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Sadler

Wade Woodaz Photo
Wade Woodaz OLB 6-3, 205 Tampa, FL 3 Star 3.55

Active linebacker who is one of the leaders of Tampa’s Jesuit High team that ranked 11th in the nation this year according to MaxPreps … captain of Jesuit squad that is 14-0 and will play for the state title … Jesuit was 37-2 over his last three years: 12-2 in 2019, 11-0 in 2020 and 14-0 in 2021 … PrepStar All-Southeast Region selection … finished career with 216 tackles, including 107 first hits and 109 assists … had 10 tackles for loss, five caused fumbles, two recovered fumbles, two blocked kicks and two fumble recoveries … in 2021, posted 82 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, four caused fumbles, a blocked kick and two interceptions … had best game posting 18 tackles against St. Thomas Aquinas, one of the nation’s top teams … had 84 tackles in just 11 games as a junior in 2020 … had three double-figure tackle games, including a season-high 13 vs. Bishop Moore … had 11 tackles and three passes broken up against Clearwater … had 50 tackles as a sophomore in 2019, including a season-high 10 vs. Northeastern … committed to Clemson on Nov. 25, 2021 … coached by Matt Thompson at Jesuit High School … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer of 2022 … wore No. 4 in high school … born Feb. 4, 2004.

Plyler says: Woodaz was a late addition to the class. I got word of him through mutual friends, and I really like his video. Woodaz was recruited by some schools as a linebacker while others liked him as a safety. He looks athletic enough in coverage, and I like the way he comes off the edge as a pass rusher. Clemson will like his versatility.

Reminds Plyler of: Jon Leake

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Woodaz

Adam Randall Photo
Adam Randall WR 6-3, 215 Myrtle Beach, SC 4 Star 4.45

Plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January … played in North-South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach … Shrine Bowl selection for South Carolina … national top-125 player … one of five finalists for Mr. Football in South Carolina … first-team All-State 4A selection by the South Carolina Coaches Association … ranked as a five-star player and No. 79 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the No. 7 receiver in the nation and No. 6 player in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 81 overall prospect, the 11th-best wide receiver and the third-best prospect in South Carolina … ranked No. 105 in the nation by 247Sports, which rated him as the 16th-best wide receiver and third-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 114 overall by ESPN.com, including rating him as the 15th-best wide receiver and fifth-best player in South Carolina … rated No. 170 by Rivals.com, 23rd among receivers and fourth-best in South Carolina … committed to Clemson on Christmas Day 2020 … had a strong senior year with 1,267 receiving yards on 65 catches with 16 touchdowns … also had 325 yards rushing on just 45 attempts (7.2 yards per rush) and seven touchdowns, giving him 1,592 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns … had best game on senior night with 10 catches for 255 yards and five touchdowns vs. North Myrtle Beach … had four games his senior year with at least 180 yards receiving … had nine catches for 206 yards and three scores vs. Oceanside in the season opener … had 181 yards on eight catches vs. Fort Dorchester and 211 on eight catches vs. Wilson … had an outstanding junior year, posting 46 receptions for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns … had his best game as a junior vs. Hartsville with 134 yards and a touchdown on six receptions … had seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore … helped Myrtle Beach High School to 12-1 record in 2021 … helped Myrtle Beach High to 2018 state title … ranked as No. 17 “Freak Athlete” in the country by 247Sports … ran a 10.94 in the 100 meters at a track meet in 2020 … coached by Mickey Wilson at Myrtle Beach High School … comes to Clemson from the same area in South Carolina that produced former Tiger and current Las Vegas Raider Hunter Renfrow … wore No. 8 in high school … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … born July 14, 2004.

Plyler says: If you go back and look at the last 10 to 12 years Clemson has made a living with big, strong wide receivers. Randall fits right in that mold. He is big enough and strong enough to get off of the line of scrimmage. He also fights for the football. Randall is a tremendous physical specimen. I think the wide receiver room is unsettled at this time and you could see an opportunity for Randall to make a big splash early at Clemson.

Reminds Plyler of: Joe Ngata

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Randall

Robert Gunn Photo
Robert Gunn K 6-2, 165 Largo, FL 2 Star 2.53

Placekicker who helped Pinellas Park High School in Largo, Fla. to a 9-2 record in 2021 … ranked as the seventh-best kicker in the nation by PrepStar … all-conference selection at both punter and placekicker in both 2020 and 2021 … played in USA vs. Japan All-Star game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in January 2020, recording field goals of 40 and 50 yards in that game … also played in Semper Fidelis All-Star Game in 2019 … had 52 touchbacks on 55 kickoffs in his final two years … went 46-for-48 on extra points and 7-for-9 on field goals … his team did not attempt many field goals, but he made season longs of 57 yards in 2021 and 46 yards in 2020 … made 3-of-4 field goals, went 18-for-18 on extra points and recorded 20 touchbacks on 21 kickoffs as a senior … in junior season limited by COVID-19 pandemic, made 4-of-5 field goals and 28-of-30 extra points to go with 32 touchbacks on 34 kickoffs … Kicking World Orlando Kickoff winner with a 76-yard kickoff that registered a 4.5-second hangtime and was also named the punting champion at that competition … also won the 2020 competition with an 83-yard kickoff … Kicking World Hot Prospect selection … coached by Ken Crawford at Pinellas Park High School … committed to Clemson on June 14, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 33 in high school … born Nov. 9, 2003.

Plyler says: I know very little about high school kickers but a contact I do have has spoken highly of Gunn and the power in his leg. He had a great camp this summer at Clemson and impressed the staff with his booming kickoffs. Clemson had what comes down to basically a tryout at camp this year and Gunn was the winner hands down.

Reminds Plyler of: BT Potter

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Gunn

Antonio Williams Photo
Antonio Williams WR 6-0, 180 Irmo, SC 4 Star 4.70

Highly regarded wide receiver from Dutch Fork High School, where he was rated as a top-100 player nationally by ESPN.com … ESPN ranked him as the No. 83 overall player in the nation, the ninth-best receiver and the third-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 130 by 247Sports, which listed him as the fourth-best player in South Carolina … ranked No. 158 overall in the nation by PrepStar, which also ranked him as the 23rd-best receiver and fifth-best player in South Carolina … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 137 overall prospect, 19th-best among receivers and the fourth-best in South Carolina … plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando in January 2022 … played on three state championship teams at Dutch Fork … lost only one game in his high school career … helped Dutch Fork reach the 2021 state championship game and finish with a 12-1 record … had 137 career catches for 2,458 yards and 23 touchdowns … also had 20 career rushes for 241 yards (12.0 avg.) and a touchdown … also an outstanding punt returner who averaged 26.2 yards on 29 career returns … had 85 catches for 1,625 yards (including 10 100-yard receiving games) and 15 scores as well as 16 carries for 195 rushing yards in 2021 … added 12 punt returns for 365 yards, an incredible 30.4-yard average … had at least one touchdown in every game and scored 20 total touchdowns … had an 87-yard punt return for a score against Chapin, finishing the game with 120 receiving yards and 192 punt return yards … had 183 yards and three touchdowns on six catches vs. Spartanburg … had 165 yards on three kickoff returns against Greenwood … had a game-ending interception against Fort Dorchester in a 5A playoff game … caught 12 passes for 155 yards in the state championship game against Gaffney in his final high school game … had 51 catches for 837 yards and eight touchdowns and 17 punt returns for a 23.2-yard average in 2020 … had 10 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns against River Bluff that year, also posting 126 receiving yards on seven catches against Spring Valley and six catches for 103 yards vs. South Pointe … had a 77-yard punt return for a touchdown during that season … coached by Tom Knotts at Dutch Fork … plans to enroll at Clemson in summer of 2022 … committed to Clemson on Dec. 9, 2021 … wore No. 8 at Dutch Fork … born July 14, 2004, the same day as Clemson signee wide receiver Adam Randall.

Plyler says: There is a lot to like here. One of the best ways to describe Williams is smooth. He glides across the field. Williams is athletic and has excellent short space acceleration. I think he catches it well also. He is not a burner with great top-end speed but time and time again he makes big plays. The other thing I love about him is his competitiveness. Williams has lost one football game since the seventh grade.

Reminds Plyler of: Tony Horne

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Williams

Jackson Smith Photo
Jackson Smith P 6-5, 225 Saraland, AL --

Punter from Alabama who helped Saraland High School to an 8-2 record in 2021 … four-year starter at punter … ranked as the No. 5 punter in the nation by Kohl’s … punted 78 times over his last three season, placing 43 of them inside the 20 … averaged 39 yards per punt as a junior and 38 as a junior … had 18 of his 34 punts in 2021 downed inside the 20 … also had experience as a quarterback and had some impressive numbers as a reserve … completed 9-of-10 passes for 81 yards as a junior in 2020 … completed 8-of-11 passes for 105 yards as a senior … had 97 rushing yards on eight carries for a 12.1-yard average as a junior, then had 19 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns as a senior … added five catches for 101 receiving yards last year … for his career, completed 17-of-21 passes for 186 yards and had 264 rushing yards and a touchdown in just 27 attempts … coached at Saraland by Jeff Kelly … plans to enroll in Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 99 in high school … born Dec. 5, 2003.

Plyler says: I really like tall punters for a couple of reasons and Smith fits that criteria. Like placekickers, I don’t know a lot about high school punters but trust the only punting contact I have who gives very good reviews on Smith. With Spiers leaving, Smith may have an open opportunity as a true freshman.

Reminds Plyler of: Will Spiers

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Smith

Toriano Pride Photo
Toriano Pride CB 5-11, 185 East Saint Louis, IL 4 Star 4.71

Plans to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January … National top-30 player according to 247Sports, which rated him No. 27 overall, fourth-best among cornerbacks and second-best in Missouri … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 15 overall prospect, including listing him as the nation’s third-best cornerback and top prospect from Missouri … Rivals.com rated him as the nation’s No. 87 overall player, No. 13 cornerback and No. 5 player in the state … ranked No. 112 player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the No. 9 cornerback in the nation and third-best player in the state … ranked No. 156 overall by ESPN, including listing him as the 16th-best cornerback and fourth-best player in the state … native of St. Louis, Mo. but finished his prep career at East St. Louis High School in Illinois … helped his East St. Louis team to an 11-3 record in 2021 … had 84 tackles and three interceptions as a senior … had 82-yard interception return for a touchdown against Belleville West … played on 2019 state title team at Lutheran North High School in Missouri … played in just six games in 2020 due to the reduced schedule and had 22 tackles for his team that reached the state quarterfinals … had 13 receptions for 340 yards and five touchdowns and added 227 yards rushing and three scores … had 43 tackles in 2018 at St. John Vianney as a freshman … committed to Clemson on June 18, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … coached by Carl Reed at Lutheran North in 2019 and 2020 before being coached by Darren Sunkett at East St. Louis in 2021 … wore No. 5 at Lutheran North and No. 6 at East St. Louis … born Dec. 18, 2003.

Plyler says: Pride was a tremendous pick up for the staff. He is more of a quick-cover corner with elite cover skills. He can flip his hips and close with great speed. What Clemson has gotten in both these corners are two physical players as well. The staff needed to hit a couple of home runs at corner and Lukus and Pride give them just that.

Reminds Plyler of: Crezdon Butler

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Pride

Sherrod Covil Photo
Sherrod Covil S 6-0, 185 Chesapeake, VA 4 Star 4.79

Starter on defense at Oscar Smith High School in Virginia who helped the team to consecutive 6A state titles in 2020 and 2021 … team had a 13-1 record in 2021, winning the state championship on Dec. 11 with a 42-17 victory over James Madison … plans to play in the Under Armour All-America game in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 2, 2022 … consensus top-200 national defensive back … rated as the No. 154 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which also listed him as the 13th-best safety and fifth-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 166 in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the 11th-best safety and ninth-best player in Virginia … ranked No. 194 overall by 247Sports, including ranking as the 14th-best safety and eighth-best player in Virginia … Rivals.com ranked him No. 203 overall, including 15th among safeties and fifth in Virginia … rated by On3 Sports as the nation’s No. 200 overall player, the 17th-best safety and the fifth-best prospect in Virginia … coached by Chris Scott at Oscar Smith High School … committed to Clemson on June 17, 2021 … expected to enroll in January 2022 … wore No. 2 in high school … born May 2, 2003.

Plyler says: Clemson has improved the skill level at safety with the last few classes. Covil fits right into that. He is not the biggest safety, but he plays much bigger than his size. I like the way he plays in space, but I really like how physical Covil plays close to the line of scrimmage. You can see Covil at either safety position or at nickel or dime fairly early in his career. One of the things that impresses me on his video is his open field tackling.

Reminds Plyler of: Marcus Gilchrist

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Covil

Blake Miller Photo
Blake Miller OT 6-6, 315 Strongsville, OH 4 Star 4.41

Following in the lineage of Jackson Carman (now with the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals) and Matt Bockhorst (2020 All-ACC selection) as another highly touted offensive lineman from Ohio to sign with Clemson … as the starting left tackle, did not allow a sack as a junior or senior in a total of 352 pass attempts … three-year starter at Strongsville High School … first-team All-Ohio Division I, first-team All-Region and first-team All-District selection in 2020 and 2021 … four-time Greater Cleveland Conference All-Academic selection … four-year starter on the offensive line at left tackle, dating from his fourth game as a freshman through the end of his senior year … never missed a game … did not miss a play in 2021 … started both ways as a senior … also played nose tackle on defense as a freshman … a national top-250 player according to Rivals.com, which ranked him No. 138 overall, 13th-best among offensive tackles and fifth-best in Ohio … rated as the No. 203 player in the nation by PrepStar, which had him as the nation’s 22nd-best offensive tackle and seventh-best player in Ohio … ranked No. 250 overall by ESPN.com, which rated him as the eighth-best player in Ohio … On3 Sports ranked him as the nation’s No. 111 prospect, the ninth-best offensive tackle and the No. 5 prospect in Ohio … MaxPreps Junior All-American in 2020 … coached at Strongsville High School by Louis Cirino … also ran track in 2020 … holds many records in the school’s weight room … as a youth, won OAC State Championship in wrestling … committed to Clemson on Oct. 28, 2020, becoming the first member of Clemson’s 2022 class to commit to the Tigers … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 76 in high school … born Feb. 25, 2004.

Plyler says: Miller and Sadler are talented offensive linemen prospects. Some are split on which they think has a brighter future. Miller was a rough get out of Ohio but committed early and stayed true to his commitment. Miller looks like what the elite teams are playing with on the offensive line. He is more athletic than I originally thought and has some of the best video of any offensive linemen in this class. I can see him at tackle or guard but in either case I think he plays fairly early.

Reminds Plyler of: Jim Bundren

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Miller

Cade Klubnik Photo
Cade Klubnik QB 6-2, 186 Austin, TX 5 Star 5.00

Ranked as the top quarterback in the nation by Sports Illustrated, PrepStar, and Rivals.com … ranked as second-best quarterback by 247Sports and third by ESPN.com … Gatorade Player of the Year in Texas and was named as one of three finalists for National Gatorade Player of the Year for 2021 … named MVP of the Elite 11 Camp in the summer of 2021 … guided Westlake High School in Austin, Texas to state championships in 2019 and 2020 … his 2021 is currently 15-0 and will play in the state championship game Dec. 18 … plans to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio on NBC in January … ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the nation by Rivals.com and as the fourth-best player in Texas … ranked as the No. 16 player in the nation by 247Sports, which also listed him as the second-best quarterback and third-best player in Texas … five-star quarterback according to Rivals.com, 247Sports and PrepStar … rated No. 24 overall in the nation by PrepStar, which listed him as the sixth-best player in Texas … ESPN.com ranked him as the nation’s No. 66 overall player and third-best quarterback … rated by On3 Sports as the nation’s No. 36 overall prospect, the nation’s fourth-best quarterback and the ninth-best prospect in Texas … prior to the final game of his prep career, he played in 37 career games (including 36 Westlake wins), including a 26-0 mark as a starter his last two years … completed 467-of-666 (70.1 percent) passes for 7,146 yards and 82 touchdowns vs. just six interceptions prior to the 2021 state championship, adding 189 carries for 1,259 rushing yards (6.7 avg.) and 31 touchdowns … had 8,405 career yards of total offense on 855 plays (9.7 yards per play) … accounted for 113 touchdowns — 82 passing and 31 rushing … came off the bench as a sophomore when he completed 53-of-69 passes (76.8) for 680 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception … as a junior, completed 239-of-354 passes (67.5) for 3,495 yards, 35 touchdowns and just three interceptions … also had 583 yards rushing in 98 attempts for a 5.9-yard average and 15 touchdowns … had standout games against Smithson Valley, when he completed 25-of-29 passes for 345 yards and four scores, and against San Marcos, when he rushed for four touchdowns … team had a 14-0 record and won the state title in 2020 against highly rated quarterback Quinn Ewers and Southlake Carroll … as a senior in 2021, enters the state title game having completed 175-of-244 (71.7) passes for 2,971 yards and 39 touchdowns against just two interceptions … also rushed 62 times for 405 yards and 12 scores … missed three games with an injury … threw six touchdowns passes in a game twice as a senior and had 300-yard passing games against Trinity (322), Mansfield Summit (375) and in the state semifinals against Katy (310) … hit 20-of-27 passes for 310 and five touchdowns in that semifinal vs. Katy … coached by Todd Dodge at Westlake High School, the same high school program that produced Super Bowl MVPs Drew Brees and Nick Foles … his brother, Reed, played wide receiver at Yale … committed to Clemson on March 2, 2021 … plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2022 … wore No. 6 in high school … born Oct. 10, 2003.

Plyler says: Three things come to mind with Klubnik on why he is a 5-star prospect. No. 1 is his competitiveness. He is a winner and a competitor. No. 2 is his leadership. He is a natural leader. And No. 3 is his accuracy. These are three reasons he has a chance to come in and make a big splash in January. He is a terrific athlete and reads the zone read very well. He needs to add size and strength. Klubnik does not have the strongest arm, but because of timing, anticipation and accuracy, he can make all of the throws. Klubnik played in one of the top programs in Texas and has had a record-setting career against great competition. I think you will see him on the field very early in his career.

Reminds Plyler of: Tough one but Steve Fuller and Mike Eppley because of intelligence, leadership and competitiveness

Click here for TigerNet's signee analysis on Klubnik

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
'Get-back coach' leaving Clemson for new gig
'Get-back coach' leaving Clemson for new gig
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star CB Jeadyn Lukus
Clemson signee analysis: 4-star CB Jeadyn Lukus
Clemson signee analysis: 5-star QB Cade Klubnik
Clemson signee analysis: 5-star QB Cade Klubnik
Clemson signee analysis: TE Josh Sapp
Clemson signee analysis: TE Josh Sapp
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest