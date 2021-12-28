Shipley says the last two weeks have seen some of the best practices this season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

ORLANDO – Will Shipley is excited for the future, and part of that future includes Wednesday’s bowl game against Iowa State.

The Cyclones run a complex 3-3-5 (three safeties) defense, giving them numbers on the edge on most plays. One way to attack that defense is tempo, and while Shipley is just a freshman, he’s wise enough to know not to give away the gameplan.

But he hinted at it after the Tigers completed bowl practice Monday afternoon at Orlando’s Boone High School, saying that the tempo that helped the Tigers rush for 598 yards against Wake Forest and South Carolina might play a role in the game against the Cyclones.

“It was really just tempo,” Shipley said new offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter has preached the last two weeks. “We’re going to create new energy. I think that could definitely be something that we’ll see. I think we’ll just see how the game unfolds and see where it goes, but tempo is never a bad thing. It’s just never a bad thing, getting the defense tired. Holes get bigger and wide receivers get more open. So yeah, it’ll be a good thing.”

He then said that Streeter has already put his stamp on the offense, leading to some of the best practices this season.

“(Tony Elliott) was great, but the way coach Streeter has come in and really communicated with us, I think it’s really kicked in with everybody,” Shipley said. “These past two weeks of practice have been probably some of our best weeks of practice this whole season and since I’ve been a part of Clemson. I’m excited. It’s going to be a ton of fun.”

Shipley hopes the Clemson rushing attack keeps the momentum gained in the final quarter of the season.

“I don’t think the momentum ever really stopped, to be honest,” Shipley said. “We’re feeling as good as we felt in the whole season, as confident as we’ve been through all the games we’ve played. We’re just ready to go out there and make it happen and continue to build that momentum to carry into next season, in the offseason, and into the future.”

Shipley was Clemson’s leading rusher this season, logging 678 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, including 100-yard games in three of his last four contests. However, Shipley is not satisfied with those numbers and hopes to have an even better 2022.

“I hope,” Shipley said, “I can reach some of those goals next year. I came into the season with very high expectations, and I didn’t meet my expectations.”