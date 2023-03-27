Shipley says he will be used in different ways in Riley's offense

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Will Shipley made the decision to commit to Clemson based on the belief that he would be used in different ways. He feels like that will become a reality under Garrett Riley. Shipley put together a stellar sophomore campaign when he rushed 210 times for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 38 passes for 242 yards in 646 offensive snaps over 14 games (all starts). He also returned 14 kickoffs for 324 yards (23.1 avg.) He thinks he can be even better in Riley’s Air Raid offense. “I think being used in different ways,” Shipley said when he was asked what he’s most excited about. “It's kind of what I came here to do. Just being able to extend the offense. I think there aren't many players like me, so to be able to see that and already have Coach Riley set me out and try different things as we're still trying to learn a new offense has been kind of cool for me. I think I can add a whole new dimension to this offense and I'm excited for it. We've already seen it thus far in the spring and I'm excited to see how it expands from here as we learn the offense.” To date, it’s been a great spring. “It's been kind of fun just being able to be out there with Coach Riley and getting to learn him with Cade (Klubnik) and being able to help out and just getting the chemistry has been awesome,” Shipley said. “Just being able to fine-tune my own game. Always trying to get better. I know I'm never going to hit my ceiling so just fine-tuning and trying to get my game as best as it can be.” He said he was in wait-and-see mode when he heard the Tigers were adding Riley to the staff. “I always try to do my due diligence before I have any reaction. From my understanding, he always has a 1,000 yard rusher,” he said. “I think being able to use me in a different way and the willingness to do that thus far, I'm not worried about how many rushing yards I have just how many opportunities I get and how much I can help this offense. I haven't heard him say that. I'm obviously not in the meetings with him, but I wouldn't be surprised.” Shipley then said he thinks he will have plenty of opportunities to run the ball in Riley’s offense, and he thinks everyone from Klubnik to the running backs to the tight ends to the wide receivers can flourish. “I don't see it as an air raid offense. We're out there running outside zone, inside zone, counter, everything we did last season. It's just a different dynamic,” Shipley said. “I think the first couple of days Coach Riley brought us together, he said, that's 75% of the offense right there. I was like, what are you talking about? He's not wrong. Don't get me wrong, there are a lot of things that go off of each concept, but once you get the foundation down, from there, it's fine-tuning. “I totally understand how excited Cade is because I think he's going to flourish. There is a lot of responsibility on him, but nobody else can take that and what he can with it. I'm excited.”