Sheridan Jones ready to take the next step in 2022

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich put together stellar seasons in 2021 and used that success to leave for the NFL. That leaves what many might consider a huge hole for coach Mike Reed to fill in trying to find two new starters. But Reed knows that he has an old and trusted hand in Sheridan Jones.

And, if the Tigers are going to reach the heights they want to reach in 2022, Jones will likely play a big role.

Jones enters 2022 credited with 52 tackles (1.5 for loss), eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in 855 defensive snaps over 38 games (11 starts). The senior out of Virginia put together a career year last year despite playing behind two first-team All-ACC selections, compiling 24 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception over 415 snaps in 13 games (three starts).

Jones figures to step into one of the starting cornerback spots, and he’s OK with the pressure of the job. In fact, Jones is having the time of his life being the old man in the room and not worrying about the critics.

"I just had to get back to really being me," Jones said. "You know, I mean, having fun back on the field and just making plays and honestly just worried about myself not worrying about what anybody else is saying. Coaches, fans, players, anyone. Just being me, worrying about myself and just having fun with it."

Jones told TigerNet that it’s hard to believe his time at Clemson is almost over.

"It's crazy, just seeing how fast time really goes by," Jones said. "One day I was a freshman and now I'm the oldest in the room. It was crazy. Just hearing coach Swinney really say that the days are long but the years are short, that's really hitting home, this year."

Swinney said that Jones lost confidence earlier in his career but found it again in 2021.

"He lost his confidence his sophomore year," Swinney said. "You know, I thought he regained it last year. I thought he kind of found his rhythm again. I thought he found his swag a little bit again.”

Jones didn’t pout or sulk despite playing behind Goodrich and Booth last season – instead he learned as much as he could.

"Definitely (learned) a lot, just being with them every day," Jones said. "Making sure we always get extra work and just getting back to really like having fun. Like football is a serious sport but at the end of the day, we're still out here playing football. Just getting back to having fun out, making plays and always keeping an edge."

Now it’s his turn to lead the younger players.

"I've always been kind of a lead by example guy," Jones said. "So I'm always trying to extra work, get those guys in the film room and things like that. I know one thing I wanted to work on was being more vocal. So I'm trying to make sure I open up and tell them, 'Do this, make sure you don't do that.' Just basically putting them under my wing and putting everybody in the best position possible to be successful."

Mike Reed said he won’t hesitate to ask more of Jones.

“I understand not everybody is a vocal leader, but for me, I’ve got to push buttons,” Reed said. “It’s like they say with a rubber band. You never know how strong a rubber band is until you pull it, right? I’m going to pull that rubber band. So, I’m going to ask him to do more. It’s part of being here. He’s been through the wringer, so it’s now, hey, let’s bring those other guys with us. You’re only as good as your weakest link, so we’ve got to pull other guys with us.

“A lot of times with younger kids, they don’t believe what they see. They second guess. Whereas an old guy, you’ve already seen it, so let’s go. Don’t hesitate. Believe in what you see and go get it.”