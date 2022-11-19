Senior Day in the Valley: Things to watch for Dabo Swinney's Tigers against Miami

The later you get in the season, the more the records start to tell the story.

Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) plays host to Miami (5-5, 3-3) later today for Senior Day, and contrary to what some people might think, Dabo Swinney will be coaching in Clemson and not Auburn (it’s a joke, based off all the crazy chatter this week).

There are several things to look for, but first lets take a look at the seniors (or draft-eligible juniors) who will run down the hill as part of Senior Day.

KJ Henry

Davis Allen

Jesiah Carlton

David Cote

Mac Cranford

Tyler Davis

Carson Donnelly

Tye Herbstreit

Hunter Johnson

Sheridan Jones

Keith Maguire

Justin Mascoll

Jordan McFadden

Joseph Ngata

Ruke Orhorhoro

Jalyn Phillips

BT Potter

Luke Price

Hunter Rayburn

Andrew Roberts

Jabriel Robinson

Elijah Rodgers

Trenton Simpson

Drew Swinney

Xavier Thomas

Jonathan Weitz



NO. 9/9 CLEMSON (9-1, 7-0 ACC) vs. MIAMI (5-5, 3-3 ACC)

WHEN: SATURDAY, NOV. 19, 3:30 P.M. ET

WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM (81,500), CLEMSON, S.C.

TELEVISION: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM 134 or 194, Internet/App 956



Here are some things to watch:

*Clemson attempting to win its sixth home game of the season to add to its active 11-year streak of winning at least six games at Memorial Stadium. The next longest streak of six-plus home wins in the country entering 2022 was five years (Notre Dame).

*Clemson attempting to win its 40th consecutive home game to extend the longest home winning streak in ACC history. No member of Clemson’s roster has lost a home game at Clemson in their careers.

*Clemson (39) attempting to tie the 1907-18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (40) for the eighth-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

*Clemson attempting to produce only the ninth 40- game home winning streak in FBS history. It would be the first in the FBS since Nebraska from 1991-98 (47).

*Head Coach Dabo Swinney attempting to join Alabama's Bear Bryant (57 from 1963-82), Michigan's Fielding Yost (50 from 1901-07) and Texas' Darrell Royal (42 from 1968-76) as the only FBS head coaches ever to preside over the entirety of a program's home winning streak of 40 games or more.

*Clemson attempting to add to its national-best 58-1 record at home in the College Football Playoff era (since 2014).

*Clemson attempting to take the all-time series lead against Miami at 7-6. It would give Clemson the lead in the all-time series for the first time.

*Clemson attempting to even its all-time home record against Miami at 2-2. Clemson attempting to win a fourth straight game against Miami for the first time in school history. Clemson and Miami playing for the third time in regular season play since 2015, including Clemson handing Miami its worst loss in program history, a 58-0 road victory for the Tigers in 2015, as well as Clemson defeating Miami 42-17 in a battle of Top 10 teams at Death Valley in 2020.

*Clemson attempting to finish with a perfect record in ACC regular season play for the ninth time in program history, joining the 1967 (6-0), 1978 (6-0), 1981 (6- 0), 1982 (6-0), 1983 (7-0), 2015 (8-0), 2018 (8-0) and 2019 (8-0) seasons.

*Clemson attempting to join the 2015 (8-0), 2018 (8-0), 2019 (8-0) and 2020 (8-1) squads as the only teams in school history to win eight conference games in a regular season.

*Clemson attempting to win an 11th consecutive game against conference opponents, dating to last season. It would tie for Clemson's fourth-longest streak against conference opponents since the formation of the ACC in 1953.

*Head Coach Dabo Swinney (159) attempting to tie Oklahoma's Bob Stoops (160) for the second-most victories in the first 15 seasons of a head coaching career in FBS history.

*Clemson (1,241) needing nine tackles for loss to become the first program to reach 1,250 TFLs since 2012. Alabama (1,035) ranks second in that span but has 206 fewer tackles for loss than Clemson.

*Tight end Davis Allen (10) needing one touchdown reception to pass Bennie Cunningham (10 from 1972- 75) for sole possession of the fifth-most touchdown catches by a tight end in Clemson history. He is two touchdowns shy of a four-way tie with John McMakin (12 from 1969-71), Dwayne Allen (12 from 2009-11) and Brandon Ford (12 from 2009-12) for second. -Allen (three) needing one more touchdown catch to tie his single-season career high in touchdown receptions (four in 2020).