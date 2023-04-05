Scrimmage Insider: Offense getting better, injured players returning, Jeff Scott on hand

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The final scrimmage ahead of the spring game is in the books, and head coach Dabo Swinney said there was both good and bad for both the offense and the defense. The Tigers scrimmaged for over two hours inside Death Valley Wednesday afternoon, will take a break until a practice next Wednesday, and then the spring game will be played on April 15th. A little bit of fun was had after the scrimmage as the team held an egg toss contest. Quarterback Cade Klubnik and Adam Randall teamed up and were the two left standing and will each earn an accountability point. Swinney said that the coaches for the spring game will be Nick Eason and CJ Spiller. A quick note: Swinney said the coaches would have preferred to play the spring game this weekend, but had to take into account local spring breaks and Easter. Swinney said they want a full house and want to bring in a ton of recruits, so the 15th just made sense. Also – Jeff Scott was an observer at the scrimmage. No, he hasn’t rejoined the team or staff. If it happens, as we’ve reported, that will come later. *Defensive end Justin Mascoll was back at practice today and participated in his first scrimmage. Others that returned from injury were Demonte Capehart and Caden Story. Swinney said the Tigers were a little short at defensive tackle for a while. *Swinney said the offense was inconsistent today – there was a 3-and-out followed by a 17-play scoring drive followed by a turnover – but he said he’s seen the offense grow and gain some confidence this spring. (He bragged on quarterback Cade Klubnik, said no one is really pushing Klubnik right now but that hasn’t stopped Cade. Hunter Helms is a solid No. 2 after changing his body). *I asked if there were any offensive leaders beginning to emerge, and he said Antonio Williams and Klubnik were starting to find their voice. He then mentioned Wade Woodaz as an emerging leader on the defense. He also said Woodaz is learning the inside linebacker spots. *Wide receiver Beaux Collins and LG Marcus Tate are practicing and taking reps, but haven’t done any scrimmage work and won’t until the fall. Guard Mitchell Mayes was back at practice today. *Swinney was asked if freshman Peter Woods has any deficiencies in his game and Swinney said, “Nope. He ain’t got none.” He said all Woods needs is to take reps and play in front of the crowd and that he hopes there is a full stadium to come and boo him (he laughed) at the spring game. *Offensive lineman Harris Sewell has been thrust into a bigger role and Swinney bragged on Sewell’s development, saying that the freshman from Texas gets it mentally and has the physicality to match it. Zack Owens reported at 405 pounds and now is down to 380. *In our earlier article, we mentioned that Cade Denhoff has taken a big step forward this spring while the coaches are still waiting on Zaire Patterson. Swinney copied what Lemanski Hall told us and said that Patterson has to make up his mind that he wants it. He said Patterson has all the talent in the world.