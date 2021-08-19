Scrimmage Insider: Justyn Ross shows out in first big action since surgery

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Justyn Ross is back.

Clemson held its last and second full scrimmage of August during a 2 1/2 hour session inside Death Valley Thursday afternoon, the first time this August the team has been able to practice inside the stadium (a lot of rain this month).

Head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following the scrimmage and detailed the highlights and lowlights, but he started with wide receiver Justyn Ross, who was tackled and hit for the first time since undergoing spinal fusion surgery.

“He took a couple of good hits. Popped right back up. He had a great day, and it couldn’t have worked out any better,” Swinney said. “It’s what I needed and what he needed. He’s been ready to go since last spring in his mind. It’s been a long process and today was finally the day to let him get about 12 plays live. He had three great catches and got knocked around a few times. I’ve never seen a player so happy to get tackled. A blessing to see him out there today

“I can’t tell you how awesome it was to see him out there today. He quickly reminded me who he is. He had a few big plays and it was great to see him out there playing football. He needed to get some live work today because he missed the first scrimmage.”

*The bulk of work from a live, physical standpoint is behind them. A few guys banged up but nothing serious. Sounds like they came through it healthy. They went into a third overtime working on new overtime rules, did some live work on two-minute drill. Pleased with both sides in that area. They have been going for 16 days and now it’s all about mentally and physically resetting and refueling. They will come back Sunday and pick it back up. A lot we can build on.

*Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had his best day today. He has been steadily getting better as camp went on. Swinney said Uiagalelei put it all together – cleaner up front, fundamentally was good, made some right decisions, made some good plays at critical times. Very clean exchanges and clean with his footwork, made the right calls, and had a game like mentality today. Swinney said it was like every rep was a game rep.

*Swinney is pleased with special teams. Kicker BT Potter was a little off today but has had a good camp. He likes his personnel and depth.

*Much better from a procedural standpoint today, even the snaps. There were a few bad snaps with the third team but that was it.

*In regard to starting center, it could go into game week. They will watch the game tape tonight, but a lot can happen in two weeks. No one is entitled to be the starter. Next week they will start honing in on the two-deep. He says all of them have done well. Swinney said Matt Bockhorst and Mason Trotter and Hunter Rayburn have all gotten work and done well in spots and not done well in spots. But, he says it’s not so much about who is the best center but who is the best five.

*Wide receiver Troy Stellato was a go today, but Joseph Ngata didn’t go today (hamstring). Swinney says Stellato is “oozing talent” but is a little bit behind because of injury.

*Swinney was asked which freshmen he thinks will be ready to help them, and he says there are some guys that will help them for sure. They will get more into that next week and need to hone in on that with the 20-hour rule starting next week. He said some are on the bubble, some they know will play four games and redshirt, and some they know will help.

Tigerjacks in The Valley>>> pic.twitter.com/OAeVrTMS2s — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 19, 2021