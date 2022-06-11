Saturday Morning Camp Update: All eyes on offensive line

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Saturday morning session of head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp featured a long look at the offensive linemen.

With most of the bigger names scheduled to be on hand for the afternoon session, I wandered over to the offensive line area, tucked neatly between the indoor practice facility and the moat, to get a look at one of the rising top offensive line targets for 2024 in Loganville (GA) Grayson standout and 4-star interior lineman Waltclaire Flynn.

The first thing I noticed was that Flynn’s footwork improves every time I see him. I spoke with his dad and mentioned that, and he laughed and said that it was terrible three or four years ago, but his son has worked incredibly hard on that part of his game.

To date, Flynn doesn’t have a Clemson offer. He recently received an offer from Michigan St., and the Spartans join Auburn, Arkansas, Florida St., Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Minnesota, Ole Miss, and Tennessee as schools that have extended offers.

That might put a little extra importance on Flynn’s performance in front of offensive line coach Thomas Austin. His dad, who was shooting videos and photos, told me that as soon as they walk off the field, his son will demand to see the photos and videos so he can critique his performance.

Another offensive lineman we watched was Marcus Mascoll, a 2024 prospect out of Snellville (GA) South Gwinnett. Mascoll, who stands 6-5 and weighs in at 297 pounds, is the younger brother of Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll. The two look remarkably alike, except the younger Mascoll is bigger and wears glasses.

He’s intriguing – he isn’t ranked by 247 or Rivals but already has an offer from Pitt. He takes coaching and moves decent for a big man, and like his brother, he is quick to smile. It will be interesting to see what other schools jump in with offers – he has potential if he continues to develop and fill out.

Justin was all smiles as he took videos and photos of his younger brother, who would only nod in his older brother’s direction. The younger Mascoll is on the camp circuit this summer, so I have to believe other schools are going to jump on board.

With all of the big names coming in for the afternoon session, I hope to make it over to Death Valley to check out kicker Nolan Hauser out of Cornelius (NC) Hough. Clemson could take one specialist for the 2024 cycle, and Hauser is a Tiger legacy. His sister, Ella, is a sophomore midfielder for the women’s soccer team. His mother Sheri (Bueter) was an All-American for the women’s soccer team (1994-98) while becoming the program’s all-time assists leader and his father Scott played on the baseball team. He also kicks and works out with current kicker BT Potter.