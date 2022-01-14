Sapp feels like he has come full circle in second commitment to Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Ricky Sapp feels like he’s come full circle by coming home.

Sapp, the former star defensive end of the Tigers, announced last week that he was returning to campus to be a part of the football program’s strength and conditioning staff, working with strength coach Joey Batson and his crew.

It was a move that began with a phone call from Sapp to head football coach Dabo Swinney.

“I reached out about working in the weight room so I can learn and become certified to become a strength and conditioning coach,” Sapp told TigerNet. “Coach Swinney reached back out to me and now I have an opportunity to come into the weight room and be a part of the weight room staff and learn and be back home at Clemson. I am excited. I really am.

“The last couple of years, as I was getting into my purpose and working with kids and coaching and really getting into training and working out and loving it and enjoying myself, I was always telling myself and my close friends that it would be pretty dope to go back to Clemson and coach and learn. I finally reached out to Coach Swinney and everything worked out perfectly.”

Sapp attended Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School in Bamberg, South Carolina, where he was all-region as a sophomore and all-state as a junior after recording 70 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback sacks. In his senior season, he had 82 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks, earning him All-American honors by USA Today.

Considered a five-star recruit by Rivals.com, Sapp was listed as the No. 1 weakside defensive end prospect in the nation. He chose Clemson over Florida State, Georgia, N.C. State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech. Sapp was Clemson's first All-American defensive lineman commit since 1989 at that point.

In his initial year at Clemson, Sapp appeared on defense in all 13 games as a true freshman. Despite playing behind All-American Gaines Adams, Sapp had 20 tackles and six tackles for loss on the year and ranked second on the team in sacks (4). He earned a freshman All-American honorable mention by Scout.com.

As a sophomore, Sapp played all 13 games and had 52 tackles, second-most among defensive linemen. He also had 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, and 22 quarterback pressures. In his junior year, Sapp had 10 tackles for loss in just 347 snaps. He entered his senior year fourth among active ACC players in career tackles for loss (26) and fourth among active players in career sacks (11).

He then spent five years in the NFL with four different teams. Now, he gets to see what life is like as a coach.

“I am so excited. It's going to be different being on the other side of it. I was there as a player and now to come back on the other side of it? Holy crap,” Sapp said. “But the first thing that came to my mind is that I get to now pour into these kids and tell them about my journey and about my experiences and develop relationships with them and help encourage them and love on them. And also give them all the energy in the world. Anybody that has followed knows it's all about family and hard work and love. That fits into who I am. I am definitely excited about the opportunity.”

Sapp feels like this is the right move at the right time.

“One of my best friends just told me, 'Hey man, you've come full circle.' That is what it feels like. One of my friends told me, 'Now, for the second time, you are committing to Clemson University.' It feels like I am committing to them again and I am going back home,” he said.

Sapp is also excited about the chance to work with Batson, and he hopes he won’t be as scared this time around.

“Now that I am on this side of it, I don't guess I am as intimidated by him,” Sapp said, laughing. “Him being such an amazing guy and an amazing man of faith, and then you have his staff with Larry Greenlee and everybody else on that staff, that is what I am most excited about. To be able to learn from him and his staff. That is what really has me excited, to learn from those guys.”

He starts next Tuesday.