Sammy Brown has message to Clemson fans, reacts on Swinney's response to Tyler

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson’s top-rated recruit for the 2024 recruiting cycle has a message for Clemson fans about the Tigers’ season, and thoughts on head coach Dabo Swinney protecting his program. Linebacker Sammy Brown is a 5-star out of Jefferson (GA) who not only is the Tigers’ top recruit for this cycle, but he’s also a leader of the class that is always recruiting other players to the program. Brown spoke with TigerNet earlier this week about the Tigers’ 4-4 start. “Obviously, we all know that it sucks to be 4-4 because no one wants to be 4-4,” Brown said. “But we've all got the same mindset of, I mean, ‘We got to come in, and we got to work.’ None of us are doubting the coaching staff at all.” Brown said the message to the recruits is clear. “I think we're all under the impression that we're going to have to come in, we're going to have to work, and we're going to have to contribute our part if we want to turn this team around,” he said. “I think we've all taken that role in stride, and that we're excited, we're ready for the opportunity. I mean, the biggest thing is just how much opportunity there is. It's not like we're just straight bad. I think we just have so many missed opportunities, and a lot of unfortunate things happen to us. I just think it's not gone the way we want it to. I think Dabo made a good point. We're a few plays away from being 7-1, 6-2, but it just hasn't gone our way. So, I think there's a lot of opportunity, and there's a lot of potential there, that we could possibly come in next year, and fulfill.” Brown said he knows he has a chance to come in and compete, if not for a starting spot, at least playing time. “Definitely. I would love to come in and compete,” Brown said. “And really, I mean, coming in and competing, especially if they leave, would make me a better player, even if I didn't start. I think there are a bunch of opportunities, and if they stay, I'm going to have the opportunity to practice with some of the best linebackers in the nation right now. So, it's a win-win opportunity, no matter what.” Brown, who will attend this Saturday for the home game against Notre Dame, has a message for Clemson fans. “I would just honestly tell them to not worry about it. I think that, between the '23 and '24 class, we're going to be A-OK, and we're starting to recruit the '25 class a little bit more,” Brown said. “Once we get everything to come together, I think, once the coaching stack gets everything together, I think we'll be A-OK. Cade's (Klubnik) going to come together, he'll be all right. And I think just, ‘Don't worry, don't even worry about it.’ We'll get it, and all the potential that we see is going to come true.” Swinney reacted to a caller to his radio show on Monday with what he termed an “Old Testament response,” and the message resonated with Brown. “I did, I heard a little bit of it. That's pretty funny,” Brown said. “I think it shows how much he cares about the kids, and about the coaches, and about the program in general. I mean, not every coach would do that, especially on a talk show where everyone could listen to it. So he definitely showed his passion there. I thought it was pretty good.”

