Running back target set to make his decision: 'Clemson is a great school for me'

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Clemson’s top running back target for the 2024 recruiting cycle is set to make a decision.

Running backs coach CJ Spiller has offered one running back for the 2024 class, David Eziomume (6-1 200) of Suwanee, GA, and he said Monday night he’s made his college decision and plans to announce the choice with a social media post on March 1st. He said he’s not yet informed the school of his decision.

Clemson and Georgia Tech are the top two schools with Eziomume at the end. Some of his other offers included USC, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Florida State, Louisville, Arkansas, Miami, Auburn, Nebraska, Southern Cal and Vanderbilt.

He visited Georgia Tech for a junior day January 14th, then went to the Clemson junior day January 28th. He then returned to Tech for another visit on January 29th.

“I just feel like Clemson is a great school for me,” Eziomume said. “I’m the only back they’ve offered in the ’24 class. It just really stood out to me. Talking to Coach Spiller and being down there at Death Valley, it’s just a great atmosphere. I always feel comfortable around them.

“Clemson stands very high, honestly,” Eziomume continued. “With that, there’s also Georgia Tech, they’re standing high as well. My mom, that’s where she wants me to go. But with Georgia Tech’s previous performance, I can’t really rely on that. Clemson, it’s just a different place down there, honestly.”

Eziomume also said the success Clemson has had in recent years developing running backs is a major selling point to him by Spiller.

“Seeing Will Shipley this year, some of the numbers he’s put up,” Eziomume said. “Before that, seeing Travis Etienne and what Coach (Tony) Elliott did with him. Honestly, I’m ready to go in there and make myself a name like Etienne and possibly beat a record like his. I’m just holding myself to that standard.”

Eziomume is also keen on the academic side of the college experience. On his most recent visit to Clemson, he said he got a good look at that and came away impressed.

“They showed me everything with the internships and all that, business and everything,” Eziomume said. “They are number five in academics. If I am an academic guy, you know, Georgia Tech. But Clemson is great in academics as well. They just stand out like that. It’s a special feeling.”

Eziomume said he plans to have his mother get on a Zoom call with he and Spiller as soon as he can arrange it.

Eziomume played in the slot a lot last season, and his ability to run routes and run with the football from the backfield impressed the recruiters.

“They say my athleticism and how versatile I am,” Eziomume said. “How I can go and run at receiver, and also be in the back field and run 90 yards. The speed that comes with it too.”

Last season, Eziomume estimated he had about 700 yards rushing, 500 yards receiving and scored around 20 touchdowns.

Only RB offered … — David Eziomume (@EziomumeDaee) February 21, 2023