Running back target to visit Clemson spring practice

Running back target Carsyn Baker to visit Clemson spring practice

One of CJ Spiller’s running back targets for the 2026 recruiting class will soon head to campus for spring practice. The Tigers have not yet offered Carsyn Baker (6-2 190) of Fairburn (GA) Langston Hughes, but that could change early next week when he visits the campus for the first time. Spiller has increased his recruiting efforts with Baker, so the highly coveted back decided to make the short ride to take in a spring practice. “Coach Spiller came by twice to see me at the school, and we had a great conversation,” Baker said. “I told him I was going to come to visit Clemson for spring practice to see what it’s all about with Coach (Dabo) Swinney and his staff, how they practice, how he coaches the backs, and the culture at Clemson. I wanted to see some of that. Clemson is starting to rise on my board.” Baker also could be back at Clemson on March 8th for their Elite Junior Day, but that is still to be determined. He does have Florida State down for a spring visit on March 22nd, and he also plans to visit Georgia and Southern Cal in the spring. Baker has also made official visits to Florida State on May 30th, Ohio State on June 13th, and Texas A&M on June 20th. Baker said he will most likely take an official visit to South Carolina and plans to talk with Spiller about an official visit with Clemson. However, he’s already scheduled an official visit to Florida State the weekend Clemson will stage its official visits. He has offers from Ohio St., Texas A&M, Georgia, Alabama, Louisville, Auburn, Missouri, North Carolina, Penn St., and many others. Baker said he’s looking at the latter part of the summer to decide. Clemson has offered just one running back for the 2026 cycle – Jaylen McGill of Spartanburg (SC) Mountain View Prep. McGill originally committed to Rutgers on January 25th but decommitted on February 12th. https://t.co/U2mUlNGDdK

Full Season Highlights

145 carries 1282 rushing yards 8.8ypc

9 rec 89 yards

1371 All Purpose 15 TDS

First Team all Region⭐️@DukestheScoop pic.twitter.com/XzGWa6I149 — Carsyn Baker 'ALL Day' (@carsyn_baker) December 20, 2024 🔜 pic.twitter.com/XbkKZgJ9yv — Carsyn Baker 'ALL Day' (@carsyn_baker) January 6, 2025

