Rivalry Weekend: A sold-out Clemson-Georgia game will be big deal for Charlotte

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Rivalry Weekend has a nice ring to it, and this year’s game between Clemson and Georgia comes at a critical time for the city of Charlotte.

The Clemson vs. Georgia rivalry will resume on Sept. 4th when two of college football’s premier programs meet in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium as part of the Duke’s Mayo Classic, hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation. The rivalry weekend also includes a neutral-site contest between Appalachian State and East Carolina.

The addition of the neutral-site game represents the sixth scheduled meeting between Clemson and Georgia over the next 13 seasons. In addition to the game in Charlotte, the two programs will face one another in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The historic geographic rivals also recently announced two home-and-home series that will feature games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and games in Athens in 2030 and 2032.

The teams most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14, with each school defending its home turf in a pair of Top-20-ranked matchups. The programs met 24 times in a span of 26 years from 1962-87, playing one another every year with the exception of the 1966 and 1972 seasons. In back-to-back years in 1980-81, the winner of the Clemson-Georgia contest went on to win the national championship. Georgia earned a 20-16 victory against Clemson and a national title in 1980, followed by Clemson defeating Georgia, 13-3, en route to a national title in 1981.

Danny Morrison, the executive director of the Charlotte Sports Foundation, said the city can’t wait to host the two programs.

“We are really excited about the game. It's actually Rivalry Weekend, and we think it will be as good a football weekend as anybody has in the country with App State and East Carolina, the regional rivalry, on Thursday night and then to come right back with Clemson and Georgia on Saturday night,” Morrison recently told TigerNet. “We are excited about it. There is tremendous excitement, not only among the two schools but in North and South Carolina and in Georgia. It should be a great game and we are looking forward to it.”

Charlotte also has hosted the ACC Football Championship annually since 2017 and is contracted to keep it there through 2030. However, the city missed out on minor league baseball last season with the cancellation of the Charlotte Knights’ season, missed out on the opportunity to host the ACC Baseball Tournament, saw limited capacity for the bowl game between Wisconsin and Wake Forest, and suffered through the cancellation of last year’s kickoff game that was scheduled between Wake Forest and Notre Dame.

The city gets the chance to strut its stuff with the Tigers and Bulldogs providing plenty of star power.

“Having Clemson and Georgia, some have predicted it could be No. 1 vs. No. 2,” Morrison said. “Certainly, it's a top-five matchup with two storied programs, two great coaches, great tradition and it will certainly be the most high-profile college football game that we've had in Charlotte.

“Our main mission is to bring economic impact and quality of life events and major sporting events to Charlotte and this certainly qualifies. But more importantly, coming off a very difficult year for the hospitality and tourism industry, to have this kind of game to kick off the college football season and the impact it will have for an industry that was hurt dramatically during the past year is something we are pleased to have open up the season.”

Each school received 27,500 tickets (currently on sale for Clemson through IPTAY), with 500 tickets to each school allotted for the bands. With those 55,000 tickets spoken for and another 5,000 used for suite sales, that leaves around 15,000 season tickets for the Charlotte Sports Foundation and a limited number that will go on sale to the public on June 1.

“We are certainly expecting that the stadium will be sold out and this will be a tough ticket,” Morrison said. “We hope that all restrictions will have been lifted by then and we can kick off the season with one of the best rivalries in the nation.”