Rising junior Tennessee QB's dream comes true with Clemson visit

Rising junior QB DJ Hunter's dream comes true with Clemson visit

Saturday’s Elite Retreat highlights Clemson’s massive recruitment weekend, and there’s already plenty that these stakes have provided. However, Clemson hosted several 2027 prospects on Friday for spring visits, planting the seeds for the next class to take the stage. One of these 2027 prospects is quarterback DJ Hunter of Knoxville (TN) Bearden, who was on campus Friday for the first of four visits this Spring. The Tigers get the first crack before Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Virginia will get looks at the rising prospect. Hunter has scored offers from Virginia Tech and Kentucky, and his stock will only continue to rise. Friday’s visit was more than a simple trip for the rising junior quarterback. It was a dream come true. “I've liked Clemson ever since I was little, so being up here is kind of a dream for me,” Hunter said. “I was up here last summer for a camp, so I wanted to get back out here, visit campus, see the facilities and stuff like that, meet the coaches a little more and build my relationship. Coach Boyd has been reaching out to me. He's the one that kind of helped me set up this visit today.” Hunter got the chance to meet Garrett Riley and Dabo Swinney for the first time, and along with Tajh Boyd, break down how he could fit into the offense. The Tennessee native told TigerNet the staff likes the balance the signal caller carries himself with: one who can make all the throws in the pocket and can extend plays when his number is called. Hunter is recovering from an ACL tear, one that the staff is encouraging him to continue to push through on his recovery process. He told TigerNet the staff likes the potential and upside he brings, and it will be a significant offseason as he heads into his junior year. He understands Clemson’s process with recruiting, knowing that an offer won’t come until his junior season, but it would be another dream come true should the Tigers pull the trigger down the road. Had an amazing time visiting @ClemsonFB today thanks to the coaches and staff for showing so much love @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @CadeKlubnikQB @TrentSeaborn @brockbradley_5 pic.twitter.com/nKiYz7viHL — DJ Hunter (@raisethebowdj_4) March 7, 2025

