Rising junior Tennessee QB's dream comes true with Clemson visit

Rising junior QB DJ Hunter's dream comes true with Clemson visit
2027 QB DJ Hunter took in a Clemson practice recently.

Rising junior QB DJ Hunter's dream comes true with Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Saturday’s Elite Retreat highlights Clemson’s massive recruitment weekend, and there’s already plenty that these stakes have provided.

However, Clemson hosted several 2027 prospects on Friday for spring visits, planting the seeds for the next class to take the stage.

One of these 2027 prospects is quarterback DJ Hunter of Knoxville (TN) Bearden, who was on campus Friday for the first of four visits this Spring.

The Tigers get the first crack before Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Virginia will get looks at the rising prospect.

Hunter has scored offers from Virginia Tech and Kentucky, and his stock will only continue to rise.

Friday’s visit was more than a simple trip for the rising junior quarterback.

It was a dream come true.

“I've liked Clemson ever since I was little, so being up here is kind of a dream for me,” Hunter said. “I was up here last summer for a camp, so I wanted to get back out here, visit campus, see the facilities and stuff like that, meet the coaches a little more and build my relationship. Coach Boyd has been reaching out to me. He's the one that kind of helped me set up this visit today.”

Hunter got the chance to meet Garrett Riley and Dabo Swinney for the first time, and along with Tajh Boyd, break down how he could fit into the offense.

The Tennessee native told TigerNet the staff likes the balance the signal caller carries himself with: one who can make all the throws in the pocket and can extend plays when his number is called.

Hunter is recovering from an ACL tear, one that the staff is encouraging him to continue to push through on his recovery process. He told TigerNet the staff likes the potential and upside he brings, and it will be a significant offseason as he heads into his junior year.

He understands Clemson’s process with recruiting, knowing that an offer won’t come until his junior season, but it would be another dream come true should the Tigers pull the trigger down the road.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Rising junior Tennessee QB's dream comes true with Clemson visit
Rising junior Tennessee QB's dream comes true with Clemson visit
No. 6 Tigers suffer first loss in upset by No. 18 Duke
No. 6 Tigers suffer first loss in upset by No. 18 Duke
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. Davidson game two
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. Davidson game two
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts