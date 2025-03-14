Rising Florida DB says the Tigers are contenders after Elite Retreat

First impressions are everything. For 2026 DB Danny Odem of Orlando (FL) First Academy, his first visit to Clemson came at the right time. Odem, along with Clemson commit Chancellor Barclay and other First Academy players ventured to the upstate for the Elite Retreat on March 8th. This group had Barclay’s unique perspective on Clemson entering the trip, who would eventually commit to the Tigers once the weekend was concluded. Odem spoke about his experience, and how the expectations of what he heard about Clemson were blown away once he saw it for himself. “It’s championship football, great program, coaches who really put their all into developing their players to win, but not just football. They are treating their players with love, they are testing them spiritually, physically, mentally, they are getting everything together for them.” The three-star defender also got the chance to meet with Mike Reed and Tom Allen over the weekend. They were able to extend Odem an offer to Clemson, raving about his tape and the fit he could have on the defense. “They said they liked my tape,” Odem said. “They talked to me about different things they do up there. And I was loving everything they had to say to me. I can't wait to be back up there soon.” For Odem, the moment of receiving the offer was almost a surreal experience. He watched Clemson win championships as he grew up, and to receive an offer from a spot he holds sentimental value from his early football days might be a moment he never truly forgets. “That was very exciting,” Odem said. “Growing up, you saw Clemson always was a big time team, always battling for national championships and it was just amazing, especially coming from those big time coaches.” Currently, Odem wants to get back up to Clemson for an official visit, but he currently only has one option with the Tigers on May 30th, which clashes with Penn State’s schedule on the same day. He told TigerNet that he is working out how to make it to both, as he views both schools as contenders. Odem plans to release his top 10 programs this month, preferring to do so at the end of March, along with a schedule for spring and summer visits.

