Rising Alabama defender breaks down offer from Clemson: "They stand as a top school"

Clemson has built plenty of momentum over the course of the Elite Retreat’s staying power. The seven commitments will claim most of the spotlight, but behind the scenes, the Tigers extended offers to plenty of talented prospects. One of those names is 2026 four-star edge Kamhariyan Johnson of Muscle Shoals (AL), who announced that Clemson officially offered him during his stay on campus this weekend. For Johnson, he and Chris Rumph have been building a relationship for the last few weeks, with the Alabama prospect getting what he needed to know he had to take a trip to Clemson. “I would say talking to Coach Rumph for a few weeks before, being in a relationship with him, and realizing he was a good guy,” Johnson said. “So it was my decision to go in and get down there.” Johnson’s visit was his first time in the Upstate. He took in campus and what Clemson has to offer. He told TigerNet that he enjoyed the campus environment, noting how safe the area is and how it is a good place to be. Part of the fascination with the trip was the ability to immerse himself in an environment with plenty of talented athletes experiencing the same thing. He’s seen many of these players in other spots around the country, and that kind of familiarity builds a consistent rapport with some of the top prospects nationwide. He added that there’s potential to join forces with some of these players, and so seeing how they react in the same environment was a crucial aspect of the visit. Another vital item Johnson hoped to secure was the offer from the Tigers. He expected that it was coming as he arrived on campus, but to know that it was officially there was another positive step forward in his relationship with Clemson. “He told me I was going to get it when I came, but yeah, it felt great being up there and knowing I'll be able to go to that school, so everything went well.” Johnson will be back in Clemson this summer, taking an official visit on May 30th, and has other trips lined up with Alabama, Auburn, and Tennessee. From there, he plans to commit, and the Tigers have done well to secure a positive standing. “I’ll say they’ll stand as a top school for sure.” #AGTG Blessed to receive an Offer From Clemson University 🐅@CoachRumph @ClemsonFB @52RockJr @ClemsonInsider @Coach_TomAllen

@CoachL__ @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @samspiegs @adamgorney @TomLoy247 @DownSouthFb1 @HallTechSports1 @AL6AFootball @RecruitTrojans @Muscle_ShoalsFB pic.twitter.com/zwvWSQDNXm — Kamhariyan “Mhari” Johnson⭐️ (@mharijohnson) March 9, 2025

